Chad Ramey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Ramey is averaging -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 121st on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 112th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey holds a -0.357 mark in 2026, ranking 144th on the Tour. He ranks 117th with a 65.91% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ramey has posted a 0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, placing him 23rd on the Tour. He also ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.

Ramey ranks 37th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 13.99% of holes played. He ranks 70th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.