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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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29M AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey's 177-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham

Chad Ramey's 177-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham

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Chad Ramey finished tied for second at 27-under at El Cardonal at Diamante last year, his best result at this event. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off Nov. 5-8.

Latest odds for Ramey at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Ramey's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T264-65-67-65-27
2024T6076-66-74-68-4
2023MC69-70-3

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 27-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Ramey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4068-69-69-68-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5968-66-75-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4066-65-70-69-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3367-68-65-70-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-66-72-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC74-71+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-70E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-69-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-73+4--

Ramey's recent performances

  • Ramey's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th at 9-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Ramey has averaged -0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has averaged 0.472 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.147-0.330
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.357-0.181
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.0800.432
Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3860.551
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.0390.472

Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramey is averaging -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 121st on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 112th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey holds a -0.357 mark in 2026, ranking 144th on the Tour. He ranks 117th with a 65.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ramey has posted a 0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, placing him 23rd on the Tour. He also ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
  • Ramey ranks 37th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 13.99% of holes played. He ranks 70th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
  • Ramey has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 132nd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.039 ranks 108th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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