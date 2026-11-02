Chad Ramey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Chad Ramey's 177-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham
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Chad Ramey finished tied for second at 27-under at El Cardonal at Diamante last year, his best result at this event. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off Nov. 5-8.
Ramey's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|64-65-67-65
|-27
|2024
|T60
|76-66-74-68
|-4
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 27-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|68-66-75
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|66-65-70-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|67-68-65-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-66-72-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-69-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th at 9-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Ramey has averaged -0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.472 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.147
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.357
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.080
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.386
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.039
|0.472
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey is averaging -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 121st on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey holds a -0.357 mark in 2026, ranking 144th on the Tour. He ranks 117th with a 65.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has posted a 0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, placing him 23rd on the Tour. He also ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
- Ramey ranks 37th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 13.99% of holes played. He ranks 70th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Ramey has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 132nd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.039 ranks 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.