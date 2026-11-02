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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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37M AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas's 187-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Camilo Villegas's 187-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Camilo Villegas heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Villegas has struggled at this event in recent appearances, withdrawing in 2025 and missing the cut in 2024.

Latest odds for Villegas at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Villegas's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD79-
2024MC77-71+4
2022MC69-70-3
2021T3270-66-69-70-9

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Villegas's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after opening with a 79.
  • Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 9-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Villegas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC78-71+7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-76+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5169-69-69-69-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-70-69-71-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6669-67-71-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6571-67-73-68-53.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-74+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--

Villegas's recent performances

  • Villegas's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 48th at 8-under.
  • Villegas has averaged -1.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Villegas has averaged -1.962 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.815-1.277
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.162-0.633
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.124-0.190
Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0530.138
Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.799-1.962

Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Villegas ranks 163rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.815, and his Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranks 160th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Villegas holds a -0.162 mark, ranking 126th on the Tour. He ranks 148th with a 64.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Villegas has posted a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 78th on the Tour. He ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.
  • Villegas ranks 55th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.124, while his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.799 places him 150th on the Tour.
  • He has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 194th. Villegas ranks 125th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.33% of holes played, and ranks 132nd in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.20% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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