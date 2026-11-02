Camilo Villegas betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Camilo Villegas's 187-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open
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Camilo Villegas heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Villegas has struggled at this event in recent appearances, withdrawing in 2025 and missing the cut in 2024.
Villegas's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|79
|-
|2024
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|2022
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2021
|T32
|70-66-69-70
|-9
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after opening with a 79.
- Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 9-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|71-67-73-68
|-5
|3.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 48th at 8-under.
- Villegas has averaged -1.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -1.962 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.815
|-1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.162
|-0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.124
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.053
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.799
|-1.962
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas ranks 163rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.815, and his Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Villegas holds a -0.162 mark, ranking 126th on the Tour. He ranks 148th with a 64.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has posted a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 78th on the Tour. He ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.
- Villegas ranks 55th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.124, while his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.799 places him 150th on the Tour.
- He has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 194th. Villegas ranks 125th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.33% of holes played, and ranks 132nd in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.20% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.