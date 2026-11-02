Camilo Villegas betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Villegas ranks 163rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.815, and his Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranks 160th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Villegas holds a -0.162 mark, ranking 126th on the Tour. He ranks 148th with a 64.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas has posted a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 78th on the Tour. He ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.

Villegas ranks 55th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.124, while his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.799 places him 150th on the Tour.