Cam Davis betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Cam Davis sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Cam Davis tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Davis heads into the week looking to build on a season that has seen limited success on the Tour.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Davis's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Cam Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|71-67-73-63
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|70-64-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T70
|66-71-70-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|39.10
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
Cam Davis's recent performances
- Davis's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Davis has averaged -1.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -0.547 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Cam Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.799
|-1.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.307
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.076
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.208
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.390
|-0.547
Cam Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis ranks 162nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.799 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 69th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Davis holds a -0.307 mark that ranks 140th on the Tour. He ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.82%.
- Around the green, Davis ranks 113th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.076.
- On the greens, Davis has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.208, ranking 123rd on the Tour. He ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and breaks par 20.30% of the time, ranking 151st on the Tour.
- Davis has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 191st on the Tour. He ranks 157th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 18.16% of holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.