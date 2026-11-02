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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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38M AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda

Cam Davis sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Cam Davis tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Davis heads into the week looking to build on a season that has seen limited success on the Tour.

Latest odds for Davis at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Davis's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Cam Davis's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4071-67-73-63-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1170-64-67-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7066-71-70-71-6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-77+9--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-75+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-73+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2170-66-70-67-739.10
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-76+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-68E--

Cam Davis's recent performances

  • Davis's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Davis has averaged -1.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Davis has averaged -0.547 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Cam Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.799-1.039
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.3070.546
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.0760.040
Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.208-0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Total163-1.390-0.547

Cam Davis's advanced stats and rankings

  • Davis ranks 162nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.799 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 69th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Davis holds a -0.307 mark that ranks 140th on the Tour. He ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.82%.
  • Around the green, Davis ranks 113th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.076.
  • On the greens, Davis has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.208, ranking 123rd on the Tour. He ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and breaks par 20.30% of the time, ranking 151st on the Tour.
  • Davis has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 191st on the Tour. He ranks 157th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 18.16% of holes played.

All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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