Cam Davis betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Davis ranks 162nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.799 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 69th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Davis holds a -0.307 mark that ranks 140th on the Tour. He ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.82%.

Around the green, Davis ranks 113th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.076.

On the greens, Davis has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.208, ranking 123rd on the Tour. He ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and breaks par 20.30% of the time, ranking 151st on the Tour.