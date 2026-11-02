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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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30M AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

Brice Garnett sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

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Brice Garnett makes his return to El Cardonal at Diamante, where his best result was a T32 in 2021. He'll tee off in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship.

Latest odds for Garnett at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Garnett's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC71-69-2
2021T3274-65-66-70-9

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 9-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Garnett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5868-66-72-72-6--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1765-70-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4569-65-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6669-66-68-73-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--

Garnett's recent performances

  • Garnett has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • Garnett has averaged -0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Garnett has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.204-0.079
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.225-0.586
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.0100.329
Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0310.338
Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.3880.002

Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Garnett ranks 129th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.204 average in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranks 150th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett holds a -0.225 mark that ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 65th with a 68.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Garnett has a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 82nd on the Tour. He averages 29.23 Putts Per Round, ranking 125th, and ranks 74th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.81%.
  • Garnett ranks 148th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 20.45% rate in 2026. He has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 135th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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