Brice Garnett betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Garnett ranks 129th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.204 average in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranks 150th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett holds a -0.225 mark that ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 65th with a 68.18% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Garnett has a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 82nd on the Tour. He averages 29.23 Putts Per Round, ranking 125th, and ranks 74th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.81%.