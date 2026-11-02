Brice Garnett betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Brice Garnett sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
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Brice Garnett makes his return to El Cardonal at Diamante, where his best result was a T32 in 2021. He'll tee off in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship.
Garnett's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2021
|T32
|74-65-66-70
|-9
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 9-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T58
|68-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|65-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|69-65-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|69-66-68-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- Garnett has averaged -0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.204
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.225
|-0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.010
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.031
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.388
|0.002
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett ranks 129th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.204 average in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranks 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett holds a -0.225 mark that ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 65th with a 68.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett has a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 82nd on the Tour. He averages 29.23 Putts Per Round, ranking 125th, and ranks 74th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.81%.
- Garnett ranks 148th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 20.45% rate in 2026. He has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 135th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.