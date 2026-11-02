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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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44M AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Blades Brown gets up-and-down from 100 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Blades Brown gets up-and-down from 100 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Blades Brown tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. Brown arrives in strong overall form, having posted a Strokes Gained: Total of 1.041 on the season.

Latest odds for Brown at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Brown's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Blades Brown's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1968-65-67-70-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1770-68-65-64-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1167-69-67-70-15--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1269-66-67-67-15--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1466-68-65-67-18--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT969-69-66-67-13--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-21--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4069-71-73-70-1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open369-67-69-69-14--

Blades Brown's recent performances

  • Brown has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
  • Brown has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Brown has averaged 1.223 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Blades Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3300.636
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5790.696
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0110.048
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.121-0.158
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.0411.223

Blades Brown's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Brown carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.579 in 2026, complemented by a Greens in Regulation rate of 74.58%.
  • Around the greens, Brown has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of 0.011 this season. On the putting surface, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.121, averaging 28.88 Putts Per Round.
  • Brown has broken par 26.25% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72%. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at 1.041 on the season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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