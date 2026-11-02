Blades Brown betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards.

In terms of ball-striking, Brown carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.579 in 2026, complemented by a Greens in Regulation rate of 74.58%.

Around the greens, Brown has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of 0.011 this season. On the putting surface, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.121, averaging 28.88 Putts Per Round.