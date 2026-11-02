Blades Brown betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Blades Brown gets up-and-down from 100 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open
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Blades Brown tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. Brown arrives in strong overall form, having posted a Strokes Gained: Total of 1.041 on the season.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Brown's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Blades Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T19
|68-65-67-70
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|70-68-65-64
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|67-69-67-70
|-15
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|66-68-65-67
|-18
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|69-69-66-67
|-13
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-67-69-69
|-14
|--
Blades Brown's recent performances
- Brown has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
- Brown has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 1.223 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Blades Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.330
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.579
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.011
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.121
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.041
|1.223
Blades Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Brown carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.579 in 2026, complemented by a Greens in Regulation rate of 74.58%.
- Around the greens, Brown has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of 0.011 this season. On the putting surface, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.121, averaging 28.88 Putts Per Round.
- Brown has broken par 26.25% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72%. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at 1.041 on the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.