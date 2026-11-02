Ben Martin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Ben Martin hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Ben Martin heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, having missed the cut in his only recorded appearance at the event in 2023. He'll be looking to improve on that result and make a deeper run at the $6.0 million purse.
Martin's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|77-67
|+2
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Ben Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-70-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-69-71-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|67-69-66-68
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
Ben Martin's recent performances
- Martin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 21st at 10-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Martin has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ben Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.030
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.054
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.022
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.647
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.645
|-0.118
Ben Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has recorded 107 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 159th on the Tour.
- He is averaging 298.8 yards in Driving Distance and is hitting 67.85% of Greens in Regulation this season.
- Martin's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.647 has been a notable area of concern in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average stands at 29.42.
- He is breaking par 19.70% of the time this season, and his Bogey Avoidance rate sits at 13.64%.
- Martin's overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.645 reflects the challenges he has faced across the board in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.