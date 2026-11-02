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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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35M AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda

Ben Martin hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Ben Martin heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, having missed the cut in his only recorded appearance at the event in 2023. He'll be looking to improve on that result and make a deeper run at the $6.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Martin at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Martin's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC77-67+2

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Martin's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Ben Martin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-68-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-70-69-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3367-69-68-66-14--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-71+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-69-71-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2167-69-66-68-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--

Ben Martin's recent performances

  • Martin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 21st at 10-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Martin has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Martin has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ben Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0300.135
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.054-0.399
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0220.005
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.6470.141
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.645-0.118

Ben Martin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Martin has recorded 107 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 159th on the Tour.
  • He is averaging 298.8 yards in Driving Distance and is hitting 67.85% of Greens in Regulation this season.
  • Martin's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.647 has been a notable area of concern in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average stands at 29.42.
  • He is breaking par 19.70% of the time this season, and his Bogey Avoidance rate sits at 13.64%.
  • Martin's overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.645 reflects the challenges he has faced across the board in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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