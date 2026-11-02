Ben Kohles betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Kohles ranks first on the Tour in 2026 in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.832) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (74.14%), demonstrating elite ball-striking this season.

His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 1.316 ranks fourth on the Tour, while he ranks second in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 11.62% of holes played.

Kohles ranks fourth on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better opportunities at a 25.45% rate.

Off the tee, Kohles posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274, ranking 41st on the Tour, with an average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranking 151st.

On the greens, Kohles holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.138 (58th) and a Putts Per Round average of 29.20 (121st).