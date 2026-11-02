Ben Kohles betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Ben Kohles hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Ben Kohles posted a 9-under total to finish tied for 63rd at the World Wide Technology Championship last year. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to improve on that result.
Kohles' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T63
|69-69-69-72
|-9
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|63-68-72
|-10
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T17
|71-62-73-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|66-67-66-67
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T15
|65-63-65-73
|-18
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|66-71-65-70
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|9
|62-69-65-70
|-18
|80.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-66
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|65-67-66-68
|-18
|145.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-71-74-70
|+5
|43.000
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Kohles has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 1.349 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.274
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|0.832
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.072
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.138
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.316
|1.349
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles ranks first on the Tour in 2026 in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.832) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (74.14%), demonstrating elite ball-striking this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 1.316 ranks fourth on the Tour, while he ranks second in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 11.62% of holes played.
- Kohles ranks fourth on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better opportunities at a 25.45% rate.
- Off the tee, Kohles posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274, ranking 41st on the Tour, with an average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranking 151st.
- On the greens, Kohles holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.138 (58th) and a Putts Per Round average of 29.20 (121st).
- Kohles has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 96th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.