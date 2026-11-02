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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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15M AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda

Ben Kohles hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Ben Kohles posted a 9-under total to finish tied for 63rd at the World Wide Technology Championship last year. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Kohles at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Kohles' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6369-69-69-72-9

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Kohles' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1763-68-72-10--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1771-62-73-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1366-67-66-67-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1565-63-65-73-18--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2966-71-65-70-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2670-65-68-68-931.000
July 26, 20263M Open962-69-65-70-1880.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1571-66-66-66-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT365-67-66-68-18145.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2370-71-74-70+543.000

Kohles' recent performances

  • Kohles has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Kohles has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kohles has averaged 1.349 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2740.325
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green10.8320.607
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0720.124
Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1380.293
Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3161.349

Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

  • Kohles ranks first on the Tour in 2026 in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.832) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (74.14%), demonstrating elite ball-striking this season.
  • His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 1.316 ranks fourth on the Tour, while he ranks second in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 11.62% of holes played.
  • Kohles ranks fourth on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better opportunities at a 25.45% rate.
  • Off the tee, Kohles posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274, ranking 41st on the Tour, with an average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranking 151st.
  • On the greens, Kohles holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.138 (58th) and a Putts Per Round average of 29.20 (121st).
  • Kohles has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 96th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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