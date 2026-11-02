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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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48M AGO

Ben James betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben James's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Ben James's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Ben James tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, scheduled for Nov. 5-8, 2026. James arrives in strong form, having recorded four top-five finishes in his last ten starts.

Latest odds for James at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Ben James' first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Ben James's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1672-64-68-65-15--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT565-66-64-67-22--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville267-67-65-61-24--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship362-67-72-61-18190.0
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-65-73-716.5
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT467-66-67-70-1872.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1565-69-67-68-1129.25
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-64-71-73-47.5

Ben James's recent performances

  • James has recorded four top-five finishes and six top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
  • James has averaged 0.902 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • James has averaged 2.246 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.5110.902
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.4951.044
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0600.001
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.2920.301
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.3582.246

Ben James's advanced stats and rankings

  • James is averaging 0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 305.6 yards.
  • He is hitting 74.49% of Greens in Regulation in 2026, and is averaging 0.495 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
  • James is averaging 0.060 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
  • On the greens, James is averaging 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05. He is breaking par 25.76% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11%.
  • James has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 108th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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