Ben James betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Ben James tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, scheduled for Nov. 5-8, 2026. James arrives in strong form, having recorded four top-five finishes in his last ten starts.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Ben James' first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Ben James's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T16
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T5
|65-66-64-67
|-22
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|2
|67-67-65-61
|-24
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|62-67-72-61
|-18
|190.0
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-65-73
|-7
|16.5
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|67-66-67-70
|-18
|72.5
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|65-69-67-68
|-11
|29.25
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-64-71-73
|-4
|7.5
Ben James's recent performances
- James has recorded four top-five finishes and six top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
- James has averaged 0.902 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged 2.246 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.511
|0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.495
|1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.060
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.292
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|1.358
|2.246
Ben James's advanced stats and rankings
- James is averaging 0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 305.6 yards.
- He is hitting 74.49% of Greens in Regulation in 2026, and is averaging 0.495 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- James is averaging 0.060 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
- On the greens, James is averaging 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05. He is breaking par 25.76% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11%.
- James has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 108th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.