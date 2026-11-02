Beau Hossler betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Hossler ranks 74th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.103 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 110th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hossler carries a -0.152 mark that ranks 124th on the Tour. He ranks 62nd with a 68.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hossler has been among the Tour's elite on the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.517 that ranks eighth on the Tour. He also ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.

Hossler ranks fifth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.30% of the time, and ranks 47th by breaking par on 23.04% of holes played.