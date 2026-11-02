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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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45M AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Beau Hossler sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Beau Hossler has posted three consecutive made cuts at the World Wide Technology Championship, including a T17 finish at 19-under last year. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to build on that momentum.

Latest odds for Hossler at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Hossler's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1767-66-67-69-19
2024T2076-63-67-68-14
2023T3871-65-71-66-11
2021MC76-78+12

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 19-under.
  • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 17th at 19-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Hossler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4868-70-69-69-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4170-70-67-72-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5370-64-70-69-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-70-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship261-67-66-67-19300
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4569-67-70-69-510
July 26, 20263M Open5669-68-67-74-65.8
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4268-70-72-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2169-68-68-65-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3970-67-66-71-1014

Hossler's recent performances

  • Hossler has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
  • Hossler has averaged 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 1.014 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hossler has averaged 0.835 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1030.096
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.152-0.283
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.1780.009
Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5171.014
Average Strokes Gained: Total290.6460.835

Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hossler ranks 74th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.103 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 110th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hossler carries a -0.152 mark that ranks 124th on the Tour. He ranks 62nd with a 68.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Hossler has been among the Tour's elite on the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.517 that ranks eighth on the Tour. He also ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
  • Hossler ranks fifth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.30% of the time, and ranks 47th by breaking par on 23.04% of holes played.
  • Overall, Hossler ranks 29th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.646, and he has accumulated 550 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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