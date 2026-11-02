Beau Hossler betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Beau Hossler sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open
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Beau Hossler has posted three consecutive made cuts at the World Wide Technology Championship, including a T17 finish at 19-under last year. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to build on that momentum.
Hossler's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|2024
|T20
|76-63-67-68
|-14
|2023
|T38
|71-65-71-66
|-11
|2021
|MC
|76-78
|+12
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 19-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 17th at 19-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T48
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|70-70-67-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|70-64-70-69
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|61-67-66-67
|-19
|300
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|69-67-70-69
|-5
|10
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|56
|69-68-67-74
|-6
|5.8
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|68-70-72-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|69-68-68-65
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|70-67-66-71
|-10
|14
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
- Hossler has averaged 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.014 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.835 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.103
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.152
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.178
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.517
|1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.646
|0.835
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler ranks 74th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.103 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hossler carries a -0.152 mark that ranks 124th on the Tour. He ranks 62nd with a 68.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hossler has been among the Tour's elite on the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.517 that ranks eighth on the Tour. He also ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
- Hossler ranks fifth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.30% of the time, and ranks 47th by breaking par on 23.04% of holes played.
- Overall, Hossler ranks 29th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.646, and he has accumulated 550 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.