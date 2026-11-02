Austin Hitt betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Austin Hitt sinks 2-foot putt to win Korn Ferry Tour Championship, earns 2027 PGA Tour card
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Austin Hitt will look to improve on a missed cut at El Cardonal at Diamante when he returns to the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8. He'll tee off looking to build on his previous experience at the event, where he posted rounds of 75 and 72 in 2024.
Hitt's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-72
|+3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hitt's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Hitt's recent performances
- Hitt has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hitt as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.