Austin Eckroat betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Eckroat carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.194, ranking 127th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 115th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat holds a 0.341 mark that ranks 39th on the Tour. He ranks 76th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Eckroat has posted a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 65th on the Tour. He also ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59.

Eckroat ranks 35th on the Tour by breaking par 23.29% of the time, and he ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 14.10% of his holes played.