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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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40M AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

Austin Eckroat sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Austin Eckroat knows this course well, having won the World Wide Technology Championship in 2024 with a 24-under performance. He'll return to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to recapture that form.

Latest odds for Eckroat at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Eckroat's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5974-65-69-69-11
2024168-67-66-63-24
2023T3869-68-67-69-11
2021T1269-69-67-65-14

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won the tournament at 24-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Eckroat's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5468-68-70-71-7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5770-66-72-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2469-66-68-66-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-68-68-70-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-67-71-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenT5769-67-71-72-55.400
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-76-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-66-69-70-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-67-69-70-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7367-67-80-71+52.700

Eckroat's recent performances

  • Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 24th at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he posted a score of 15-under.
  • He has averaged 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has averaged 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.502 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1940.124
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3410.253
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.173-0.026
Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1040.152
Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0790.502

Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

  • Eckroat carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.194, ranking 127th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 115th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat holds a 0.341 mark that ranks 39th on the Tour. He ranks 76th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Eckroat has posted a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 65th on the Tour. He also ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59.
  • Eckroat ranks 35th on the Tour by breaking par 23.29% of the time, and he ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 14.10% of his holes played.
  • He has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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