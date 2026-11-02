Austin Eckroat betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Austin Eckroat knows this course well, having won the World Wide Technology Championship in 2024 with a 24-under performance. He'll return to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to recapture that form.
Eckroat's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|74-65-69-69
|-11
|2024
|1
|68-67-66-63
|-24
|2023
|T38
|69-68-67-69
|-11
|2021
|T12
|69-69-67-65
|-14
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won the tournament at 24-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T54
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T57
|70-66-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|69-66-68-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|5.400
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-66-69-70
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|73
|67-67-80-71
|+5
|2.700
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 24th at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he posted a score of 15-under.
- He has averaged 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.502 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.194
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.341
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.173
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.104
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.079
|0.502
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.194, ranking 127th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat holds a 0.341 mark that ranks 39th on the Tour. He ranks 76th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has posted a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 65th on the Tour. He also ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59.
- Eckroat ranks 35th on the Tour by breaking par 23.29% of the time, and he ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 14.10% of his holes played.
- He has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.