Andrew Putnam betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Putnam ranks 160th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.695, and his Driving Distance average of 284.6 yards ranks 163rd.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.236 ranks 58th on the Tour, while his 67.07% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 87th.

One of Putnam's stronger areas in 2026 has been his short game around the green, where his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.338 ranks 10th on the Tour.

On the greens, Putnam holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.206, ranking 47th on the Tour, and averages 28.83 Putts Per Round, ranking 82nd.

Putnam ranks 55th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.43% of holes, and his par-breaking rate of 20.80% ranks 141st.