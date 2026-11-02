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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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17M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

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Andrew Putnam heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8. His most recent appearance at the event in 2025 saw him finish tied for 40th at 15-under.

Latest odds for Putnam at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Putnam's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4064-70-69-70-15
2023T4871-66-69-69-9
2022T6468-68-72-70-6
2021MC72-76+6

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 40th at 15-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Putnam's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-69-2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3366-73-69-70-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6671-68-69-68-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-68-68-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-74+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5271-65-70-73-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5167-68-67-74-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6574-68-74-78+146.875

Putnam's recent performances

  • Putnam's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 6-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Putnam has averaged -0.859 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Putnam has averaged -0.398 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.695-0.859
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2360.467
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.3380.013
Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.206-0.019
Average Strokes Gained: Total990.084-0.398

Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

  • Putnam ranks 160th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.695, and his Driving Distance average of 284.6 yards ranks 163rd.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.236 ranks 58th on the Tour, while his 67.07% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 87th.
  • One of Putnam's stronger areas in 2026 has been his short game around the green, where his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.338 ranks 10th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Putnam holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.206, ranking 47th on the Tour, and averages 28.83 Putts Per Round, ranking 82nd.
  • Putnam ranks 55th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.43% of holes, and his par-breaking rate of 20.80% ranks 141st.
  • He has accumulated 538 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.084, ranking 99th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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