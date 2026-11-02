Andrew Putnam betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
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Andrew Putnam heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8. His most recent appearance at the event in 2025 saw him finish tied for 40th at 15-under.
Putnam's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|64-70-69-70
|-15
|2023
|T48
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|2022
|T64
|68-68-72-70
|-6
|2021
|MC
|72-76
|+6
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 40th at 15-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|66-73-69-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|71-65-70-73
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|67-68-67-74
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|74-68-74-78
|+14
|6.875
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 6-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Putnam has averaged -0.859 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.398 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.695
|-0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.236
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.338
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.206
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.084
|-0.398
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam ranks 160th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.695, and his Driving Distance average of 284.6 yards ranks 163rd.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.236 ranks 58th on the Tour, while his 67.07% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 87th.
- One of Putnam's stronger areas in 2026 has been his short game around the green, where his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.338 ranks 10th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Putnam holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.206, ranking 47th on the Tour, and averages 28.83 Putts Per Round, ranking 82nd.
- Putnam ranks 55th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.43% of holes, and his par-breaking rate of 20.80% ranks 141st.
- He has accumulated 538 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.084, ranking 99th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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