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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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21M AGO

Alvaro Ortiz betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alvaro Ortiz drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open

Alvaro Ortiz drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open

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Alvaro Ortiz tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. He will be making his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Ortiz at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This will be Ortiz's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Alvaro Ortiz's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3465-68-71-69-11--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-82+17--
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--

Alvaro Ortiz's recent performances

  • Ortiz's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 11-under.
  • He has averaged -0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Ortiz has averaged 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Alvaro Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.234-0.259
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.968-0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.7050.148
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.1070.317
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.6100.026

Alvaro Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ortiz posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 291.3 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ortiz carries a -0.968 mark in 2026. He has hit 69.44% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Ortiz has been solid around the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.705.
  • On the greens, Ortiz has delivered a strong Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.107 in 2026, averaging 27.25 Putts Per Round and breaking par 27.78% of the time. His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 8.33%.
  • Ortiz's Strokes Gained: Total stands at 0.610 in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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