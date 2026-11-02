Alvaro Ortiz betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Alvaro Ortiz drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open
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Alvaro Ortiz tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. He will be making his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Ortiz's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Alvaro Ortiz's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|65-68-71-69
|-11
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-82
|+17
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
Alvaro Ortiz's recent performances
- Ortiz's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 11-under.
- He has averaged -0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Ortiz has averaged 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Alvaro Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.234
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.968
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.705
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.107
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.610
|0.026
Alvaro Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings
- Ortiz posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 291.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ortiz carries a -0.968 mark in 2026. He has hit 69.44% of Greens in Regulation.
- Ortiz has been solid around the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.705.
- On the greens, Ortiz has delivered a strong Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.107 in 2026, averaging 27.25 Putts Per Round and breaking par 27.78% of the time. His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 8.33%.
- Ortiz's Strokes Gained: Total stands at 0.610 in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.