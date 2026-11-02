Alejandro Tosti betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301, ranking 35th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 313.2 yards ranks 31st on the Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.847 ranks 162nd on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.52% ranks 160th.

Around the green, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.063 ranks 108th on the Tour.

On the greens, Tosti holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.672, ranking 163rd on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 29.20 ranks 121st, and he breaks par 21.85% of the time, ranking 103rd.