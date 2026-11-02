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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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57M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

Alejandro Tosti drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

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Alejandro Tosti missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 for the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Tosti at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Tosti's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC82-69+7

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-68-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-72-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1366-69-67-64-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-71+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC82-70+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-70-70-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-66-67-71-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--

Tosti's recent performances

  • Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Tosti has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has averaged -0.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3010.371
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.847-0.547
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.0630.000
Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.6720.063
Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.281-0.113

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301, ranking 35th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 313.2 yards ranks 31st on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.847 ranks 162nd on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.52% ranks 160th.
  • Around the green, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.063 ranks 108th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Tosti holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.672, ranking 163rd on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 29.20 ranks 121st, and he breaks par 21.85% of the time, ranking 103rd.
  • Tosti has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.87%, ranking 163rd on the Tour, and has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 186th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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