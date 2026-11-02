Alejandro Tosti betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Alejandro Tosti drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
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Alejandro Tosti missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 for the 2026 edition of the event.
Tosti's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|82-69
|+7
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|66-69-67-64
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|82-70
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-66-67-71
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Tosti has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.301
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.847
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.063
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.672
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.281
|-0.113
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301, ranking 35th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 313.2 yards ranks 31st on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.847 ranks 162nd on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.52% ranks 160th.
- Around the green, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.063 ranks 108th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Tosti holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.672, ranking 163rd on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 29.20 ranks 121st, and he breaks par 21.85% of the time, ranking 103rd.
- Tosti has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.87%, ranking 163rd on the Tour, and has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 186th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.