Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Aldrich Potgieter reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda
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Aldrich Potgieter makes his first appearance at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, as the World Wide Technology Championship tees off Nov. 5-8. The 7,452-yard, par-72 layout will host a $6.0 million purse this week.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Potgieter's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Aldrich Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|72
|77-66-78-74
|+11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T61
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|77-65
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|69-72-71-70
|+2
|8.5
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Aldrich Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 59th at The Open Championship, where he posted a score of 2-over.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Potgieter has averaged -0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.098 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -3.034 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Aldrich Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.405
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.442
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.480
|-0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.282
|-1.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.799
|-3.034
Aldrich Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter leads the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 331.0 yards off the tee, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.405 ranks 20th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.442 ranks 150th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.54% ranks 140th.
- Around the green, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.480 ranks 163rd on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.282 ranks 136th. His Putts Per Round average of 29.42 ranks 137th.
- Potgieter ranks 165th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 20.09% of holes, and his Par Breakers rate of 21.54% ranks 118th on the Tour.
- He has accumulated 591 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 67th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.799 ranking 150th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.