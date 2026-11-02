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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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43M AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda

Aldrich Potgieter reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda

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Aldrich Potgieter makes his first appearance at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, as the World Wide Technology Championship tees off Nov. 5-8. The 7,452-yard, par-72 layout will host a $6.0 million purse this week.

Latest odds for Potgieter at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This will be Potgieter's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Aldrich Potgieter's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC75-73+6--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-79+5--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent Classic7277-66-78-74+11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6171-71-72-72+6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-78+8--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-67+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC77-65E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5969-72-71-70+28.5
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--

Aldrich Potgieter's recent performances

  • Potgieter's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 59th at The Open Championship, where he posted a score of 2-over.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Potgieter has averaged -0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.098 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Potgieter has averaged -3.034 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Aldrich Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.405-0.436
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.442-0.882
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.480-0.618
Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.282-1.098
Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.799-3.034

Aldrich Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

  • Potgieter leads the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 331.0 yards off the tee, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.405 ranks 20th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.442 ranks 150th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.54% ranks 140th.
  • Around the green, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.480 ranks 163rd on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.282 ranks 136th. His Putts Per Round average of 29.42 ranks 137th.
  • Potgieter ranks 165th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 20.09% of holes, and his Par Breakers rate of 21.54% ranks 118th on the Tour.
  • He has accumulated 591 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 67th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.799 ranking 150th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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