Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Potgieter leads the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 331.0 yards off the tee, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.405 ranks 20th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.442 ranks 150th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.54% ranks 140th.

Around the green, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.480 ranks 163rd on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.282 ranks 136th. His Putts Per Round average of 29.42 ranks 137th.

Potgieter ranks 165th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 20.09% of holes, and his Par Breakers rate of 21.54% ranks 118th on the Tour.