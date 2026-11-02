A.J. Ewart betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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A.J. Ewart sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah
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A.J. Ewart tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. This will be his first appearance at the event in the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
A.J. Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T58
|70-66-71-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|70-65-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|65-67-65-69
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|55
|69-69-70-69
|-7
|6.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|66-67-72-67
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|2.800
A.J. Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Ewart has averaged -0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.246 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
A.J. Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.277
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.059
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.024
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.572
|0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.330
|0.246
A.J. Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart ranks 136th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.277, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ewart holds a 0.059 mark that ranks 90th on the Tour. He ranks 39th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Ewart posts a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 94th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Ewart has been one of the Tour's strongest performers, ranking sixth with a 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting average. He also ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.
- Ewart ranks 13th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 12.83% of the time, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
- He has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.