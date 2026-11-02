A.J. Ewart betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Ewart ranks 136th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.277, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 112th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ewart holds a 0.059 mark that ranks 90th on the Tour. He ranks 39th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Ewart posts a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 94th on the Tour.

On the greens, Ewart has been one of the Tour's strongest performers, ranking sixth with a 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting average. He also ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.

Ewart ranks 13th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 12.83% of the time, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.25% of the time.