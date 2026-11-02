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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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54M AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

A.J. Ewart sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

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A.J. Ewart tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. This will be his first appearance at the event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Ewart at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Ewart's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

A.J. Ewart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5870-66-71-71-6--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2570-65-69-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1365-67-65-69-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-69E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-72E--
July 26, 20263M Open5569-69-70-69-76.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2069-69-68-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3466-67-72-67-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7167-72-70-72-32.800

A.J. Ewart's recent performances

  • Ewart has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
  • Ewart has averaged -0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ewart has averaged 0.246 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

A.J. Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.277-0.237
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.059-0.051
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.024-0.240
Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.5720.775
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3300.246

A.J. Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ewart ranks 136th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.277, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 112th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ewart holds a 0.059 mark that ranks 90th on the Tour. He ranks 39th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Ewart posts a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 94th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Ewart has been one of the Tour's strongest performers, ranking sixth with a 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting average. He also ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.
  • Ewart ranks 13th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 12.83% of the time, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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