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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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39M AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Mexico Open

Adrien Dumont de Chassart sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Mexico Open

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Adrien Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent appearance at the event. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to improve on that result in 2026.

Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC75-71+2

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Dumont de Chassart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3464-67-71-71-11--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1770-67-66-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5369-65-69-70-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-78+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-69E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-66-67-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5172-67-71-66-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5371-71-77-70+912.000

Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

  • Dumont de Chassart's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tied for 17th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he posted a score of 10-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.695 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.976 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.154 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.481-0.695
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.082-0.354
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.335-0.082
Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3810.976
Average Strokes Gained: Total900.153-0.154

Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dumont de Chassart ranks 154th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.481, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 44th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dumont de Chassart holds a -0.082 mark that ranks 110th on the Tour. He ranks 134th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Dumont de Chassart ranks 11th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.335.
  • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has posted a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 24th on the Tour. He ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19.
  • Dumont de Chassart ranks 61st on the Tour by breaking par 22.68% of the time, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.153 ranks 90th. He has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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