Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Mexico Open
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent appearance at the event. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to improve on that result in 2026.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+2
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|64-67-71-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|70-67-66
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|69-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|72-67-71-66
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T53
|71-71-77-70
|+9
|12.000
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tied for 17th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he posted a score of 10-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.695 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.976 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.154 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.481
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.082
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.335
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.381
|0.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.153
|-0.154
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart ranks 154th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.481, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dumont de Chassart holds a -0.082 mark that ranks 110th on the Tour. He ranks 134th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Dumont de Chassart ranks 11th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.335.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has posted a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 24th on the Tour. He ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19.
- Dumont de Chassart ranks 61st on the Tour by breaking par 22.68% of the time, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.153 ranks 90th. He has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.