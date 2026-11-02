Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Dumont de Chassart ranks 154th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.481, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 44th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dumont de Chassart holds a -0.082 mark that ranks 110th on the Tour. He ranks 134th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Dumont de Chassart ranks 11th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.335.

On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has posted a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 24th on the Tour. He ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19.