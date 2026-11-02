Adam Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Adam Svensson sinks 1-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah
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Adam Svensson heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. In his most recent appearance at this event, in 2025, Svensson finished tied for 21st at 18-under.
Svensson's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|68-68-64-70
|-18
|2024
|T39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2022
|T45
|72-65-74-65
|-8
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st at 18-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 21st at 18-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|67-69-73
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|67-69-70-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|70
|69-68-74-70
|+1
|3.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|65-72-70-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 39th at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he posted a score of 13-under.
- He has averaged -0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.424
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.183
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.048
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.472
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.665
|-0.566
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson is averaging -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 149th on the Tour, with an average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards that ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson holds a 0.183 mark that ranks 66th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 76th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has posted a -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting average in 2026, placing him 160th on the Tour. He ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and ranks 100th with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.49%.
- Svensson ranks 114th on the Tour by breaking par 21.72% of the time in 2026, and has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 178th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.