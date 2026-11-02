Adam Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Svensson is averaging -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 149th on the Tour, with an average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards that ranks 152nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson holds a 0.183 mark that ranks 66th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 76th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has posted a -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting average in 2026, placing him 160th on the Tour. He ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and ranks 100th with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.49%.