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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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30M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson sinks 1-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

Adam Svensson sinks 1-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

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Adam Svensson heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. In his most recent appearance at this event, in 2025, Svensson finished tied for 21st at 18-under.

Latest odds for Svensson at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Svensson's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2168-68-64-70-18
2024T3970-68-71-68-11
2023MC68-71-3
2022T4572-65-74-65-8

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st at 18-under.
  • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 21st at 18-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC75-66-1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5967-69-73-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5967-69-70-68-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3972-66-66-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7069-68-74-70+13.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-74E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6665-72-70-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 39th at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he posted a score of 13-under.
  • He has averaged -0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.424-0.428
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1830.444
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0480.017
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.472-0.599
Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.665-0.566

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson is averaging -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 149th on the Tour, with an average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards that ranks 152nd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson holds a 0.183 mark that ranks 66th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 76th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson has posted a -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting average in 2026, placing him 160th on the Tour. He ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and ranks 100th with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.49%.
  • Svensson ranks 114th on the Tour by breaking par 21.72% of the time in 2026, and has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 178th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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