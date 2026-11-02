Aaron Wise betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Aaron Wise drains 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Aaron Wise finished second at El Cardonal at Diamante the last time he contended at the top of the leaderboard at this event, posting a 19-under score in 2021. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, looking to build on that previous strong showing.
Wise's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T15
|67-71-67-64
|-15
|2022
|T15
|63-70-68-70
|-13
|2021
|2
|67-68-67-63
|-19
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- Wise's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 19-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|DQ
|72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-71
|-14
|29.50
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|65-65-66-69
|-15
|92.50
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|66-69-67-72
|-10
|14.00
Wise's recent performances
- Wise has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Wise has averaged -0.950 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -1.307 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.373
|-0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.071
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.010
|-0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.234
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.545
|-1.307
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.373 and a Driving Distance average of 301.9 yards in 2026.
- In terms of ball-striking, Wise carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.071 and a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.52% in the 2026 season.
- Wise has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.010 in 2026.
- On the greens, Wise holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.234 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
- Wise has broken par 23.57% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67%.
- He has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 151st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.