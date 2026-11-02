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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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38M AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Wise drains 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

Aaron Wise drains 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Players in This Article

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Aaron Wise finished second at El Cardonal at Diamante the last time he contended at the top of the leaderboard at this event, posting a 19-under score in 2021. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, looking to build on that previous strong showing.

Latest odds for Wise at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Wise's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T1567-71-67-64-15
2022T1563-70-68-70-13
2021267-68-67-63-19

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Wise's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
  • Wise's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 19-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Wise's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-69-1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-66-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-71-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipDQ72+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-66-66-71-1429.50
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT365-65-66-69-1592.50
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3966-69-67-72-1014.00

Wise's recent performances

  • Wise has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Wise has averaged -0.950 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Wise has averaged -1.307 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.373-0.950
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0710.224
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.010-0.479
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.234-0.101
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.545-1.307

Wise's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.373 and a Driving Distance average of 301.9 yards in 2026.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Wise carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.071 and a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.52% in the 2026 season.
  • Wise has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.010 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Wise holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.234 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
  • Wise has broken par 23.57% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67%.
  • He has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 151st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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