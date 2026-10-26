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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at Bank of Utah

Zac Blair hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at Bank of Utah

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Zac Blair tees off at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Blair enters the week ranked 40th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total, looking to build on a pair of top-10 finishes in his last ten starts.

Latest odds for Blair at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Blair's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Zac Blair's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2565-69-70-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2166-70-65-66-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5370-68-66-69-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5069-66-70-71-46.55
July 26, 20263M OpenT1368-65-68-67-1657.333
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT869-65-64-69-1347.50
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT963-68-67-70-1675.00
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3271-70-72-73+627.857
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--

Zac Blair's recent performances

  • Blair has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
  • Blair has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Blair has averaged 0.819 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Zac Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.450-0.316
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6580.599
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1370.125
Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2130.411
Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5580.819

Zac Blair's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blair ranks 151st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.450, and his Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranks 158th.
  • He ranks sixth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.658, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.78% places him 51st.
  • Blair ranks 46th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.137.
  • On the greens, Blair posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.213, ranking 44th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.72 ranks 65th.
  • Blair ranks sixth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.56% of holes, and he breaks par 23.00% of the time, ranking 42nd.
  • He has accumulated 265 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.558 places him 40th overall.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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