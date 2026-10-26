Zac Blair betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Zac Blair hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at Bank of Utah
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Zac Blair tees off at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Blair enters the week ranked 40th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total, looking to build on a pair of top-10 finishes in his last ten starts.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Blair's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Zac Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|65-69-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|66-70-65-66
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|69-66-70-71
|-4
|6.55
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|68-65-68-67
|-16
|57.333
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-65-64-69
|-13
|47.50
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T9
|63-68-67-70
|-16
|75.00
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|71-70-72-73
|+6
|27.857
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Zac Blair's recent performances
- Blair has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
- Blair has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.819 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Zac Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.450
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.658
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.137
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.213
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.558
|0.819
Zac Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair ranks 151st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.450, and his Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranks 158th.
- He ranks sixth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.658, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.78% places him 51st.
- Blair ranks 46th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.137.
- On the greens, Blair posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.213, ranking 44th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.72 ranks 65th.
- Blair ranks sixth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.56% of holes, and he breaks par 23.00% of the time, ranking 42nd.
- He has accumulated 265 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.558 places him 40th overall.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.