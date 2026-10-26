Zac Blair betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Blair ranks 151st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.450, and his Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranks 158th.

He ranks sixth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.658, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.78% places him 51st.

Blair ranks 46th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.137.

On the greens, Blair posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.213, ranking 44th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.72 ranks 65th.

Blair ranks sixth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.56% of holes, and he breaks par 23.00% of the time, ranking 42nd.