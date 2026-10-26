Trent Phillips betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Trent Phillips makes birdie on No. 18 at Compliance Solutions
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Trent Phillips makes his first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in at least five years, teeing off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Phillips looks to build on a limited 2026 season as he competes for a share of the $6.0 million purse.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Phillips's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in at least the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Trent Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-68-73-68
|-7
|--
Trent Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 31st at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he posted a score of 7-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten appearances.
- Phillips has averaged -0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Trent Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.135
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.410
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.108
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.111
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.764
|-0.196
Trent Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.410 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.89%.
- Around the green, Phillips has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.108 in 2026.
- On the greens, Phillips has averaged -1.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50.
- Phillips has broken par 19.44% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 27.78% and a Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.764.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.