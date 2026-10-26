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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Trent Phillips betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trent Phillips makes birdie on No. 18 at Compliance Solutions

Trent Phillips makes birdie on No. 18 at Compliance Solutions

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Trent Phillips makes his first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in at least five years, teeing off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Phillips looks to build on a limited 2026 season as he competes for a share of the $6.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Phillips at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Phillips's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in at least the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Trent Phillips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-68-73-68-7--

Trent Phillips's recent performances

  • Phillips's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 31st at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he posted a score of 7-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten appearances.
  • Phillips has averaged -0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Trent Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.135-0.127
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.410-0.014
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.108-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.111-0.022
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.764-0.196

Trent Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.410 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.89%.
  • Around the green, Phillips has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.108 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Phillips has averaged -1.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50.
  • Phillips has broken par 19.44% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 27.78% and a Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.764.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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