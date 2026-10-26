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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trace Crowe sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Trace Crowe sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Trace Crowe returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. He'll look to improve on his previous outing at this event, where he finished tied for 60th at 1-under.

Latest odds for Crowe at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Crowe's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T6069-71-70-73-1

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Crowe's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Crowe's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-67-72-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT366-65-64-66-23--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2468-68-66-67-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3870-64-72-67-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-70+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-68-74-34.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3471-68-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3969-69-69-67-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--

Crowe's recent performances

  • Crowe has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
  • Crowe has averaged 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Crowe has averaged 0.515 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1750.170
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.2780.643
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.250-0.184
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.153-0.115
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0500.515

Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

  • Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.278 and Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.93% reflect solid iron play this season.
  • Around the greens, Crowe has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.250 and a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.153 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08.
  • Crowe has broken par 24.42% of the time this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.04%.
  • He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 153rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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