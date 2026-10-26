Trace Crowe betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.278 and Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.93% reflect solid iron play this season.

Around the greens, Crowe has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.250 and a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.153 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08.

Crowe has broken par 24.42% of the time this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.04%.