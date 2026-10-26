Trace Crowe betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Trace Crowe sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Trace Crowe returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. He'll look to improve on his previous outing at this event, where he finished tied for 60th at 1-under.
Crowe's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-67-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|66-65-64-66
|-23
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|68-68-66-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|70-64-72-67
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-68-74
|-3
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
- Crowe has averaged 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged 0.515 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.175
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.278
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.250
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.153
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|0.050
|0.515
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.278 and Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.93% reflect solid iron play this season.
- Around the greens, Crowe has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.250 and a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.153 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08.
- Crowe has broken par 24.42% of the time this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.04%.
- He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 153rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.