Tayler Termeer betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Detailed view of The PGA Tour flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA Tour)
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Tayler Termeer makes his first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, teeing off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Brian Campbell is the defending champion after winning last year's edition at 20-under.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be Termeer's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Termeer as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.