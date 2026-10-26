Takumi Kanaya betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Kanaya ranks 94th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya carries a -0.637 mark in 2026, ranking 155th on the Tour. He ranks 143rd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.22%.

Kanaya is a strength around the greens, ranking 21st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.288 in 2026.

On the greens, Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.346, ranking 27th on the Tour. He also ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.26%.