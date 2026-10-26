Takumi Kanaya betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Takumi Kanaya reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Takumi Kanaya finished tied for 32nd at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open last year, posting a score of 10-under. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.
Kanaya's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|66-69-72-67
|-10
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 10-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|70-69-68-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|69-65-67-67
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|73-66-65-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|66-68-68-67
|-11
|29.25
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.006
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.637
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.288
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.346
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.003
|0.337
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya ranks 94th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya carries a -0.637 mark in 2026, ranking 155th on the Tour. He ranks 143rd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.22%.
- Kanaya is a strength around the greens, ranking 21st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.288 in 2026.
- On the greens, Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.346, ranking 27th on the Tour. He also ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.26%.
- Kanaya has accumulated 169 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 144th on the Tour. He ranks 156th in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 19.41%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.