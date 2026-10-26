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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Takumi Kanaya reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Takumi Kanaya finished tied for 32nd at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open last year, posting a score of 10-under. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Kanaya at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Kanaya's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3266-69-72-67-10

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Kanaya's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4468-69-69-7--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2370-69-68-69-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2669-65-67-67-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4373-66-65-68-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-68E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-69E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1566-68-68-67-1129.25
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--

Kanaya's recent performances

  • Kanaya has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
  • Kanaya has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kanaya has averaged 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0060.251
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.637-0.362
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2880.293
Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3460.155
Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0030.337

Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kanaya ranks 94th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya carries a -0.637 mark in 2026, ranking 155th on the Tour. He ranks 143rd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.22%.
  • Kanaya is a strength around the greens, ranking 21st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.288 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.346, ranking 27th on the Tour. He also ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.26%.
  • Kanaya has accumulated 169 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 144th on the Tour. He ranks 156th in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 19.41%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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