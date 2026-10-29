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R1
In Progress

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

T1

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-2
Thru
4*

-2

T1

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-2
Thru
4*

T1

Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
3

-2

T1

USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
3

T3

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

-1

T3

USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

T3

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

-1

T3

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

T3

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

-1

T3

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

T3

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-1
Thru
3

-1

T3

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-1
Thru
3

T3

Christiaan Bezuidenhout
RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-1
Thru
3

-1

T3

RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-1
Thru
3

T3

Jeremy Paul
GER
J. Paul
Tot
-1
Thru
3*

-1

T3

GER
J. Paul
Tot
-1
Thru
3*

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-1
Thru
2*

-1

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-1
Thru
2*

T10

Camilo Villegas
COL
C. Villegas
Tot
E
Thru
4

E

T10

COL
C. Villegas
Tot
E
Thru
4

T10

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
E
Thru
4

E

T10

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
E
Thru
4

T10

Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
E
Thru
3*

E

T10

ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
E
Thru
3*

T10

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
E
Thru
3*

E

T10

DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
E
Thru
3*

T10

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
E
Thru
2

E

T10

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
E
Thru
2

T10

Taylor Pendrith
CAN
T. Pendrith
Tot
E
Thru
2

E

T10

CAN
T. Pendrith
Tot
E
Thru
2
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21M AGO

S.Y. Noh betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seung-Yul Noh makes birdie on No. 18 at Nationwide Children's

Seung-Yul Noh makes birdie on No. 18 at Nationwide Children's

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S.Y. Noh returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 46th in his most recent appearance at the event. He'll tee it up Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026, looking to improve on his past results at this par-71 layout in Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Noh at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Noh's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T4671-68-69-70-6
2022MC70-75+3

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Noh's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

S.Y. Noh's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1767-67-69-10--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4868-73-74-65-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-72+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1867-66-67-68-1649.000
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--

S.Y. Noh's recent performances

  • Noh has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • Noh has averaged -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Noh has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

S.Y. Noh's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.310-0.308
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.3750.376
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.4970.495
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.286-0.287
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.2770.277

S.Y. Noh's advanced stats and rankings

  • Noh carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.310 in 2026, along with a Driving Distance average of 301.9 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.375 in 2026 is complemented by a Greens in Regulation rate of 74.81%.
  • Around the green, Noh has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.497 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Noh has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.286 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47.
  • Noh has broken par 24.07% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 12.22%. He has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
In Progress

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

T1

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-2
Thru
4*

-2

T1

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-2
Thru
4*

T1

Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
3

-2

T1

USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
3

T3

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

-1

T3

USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

T3

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

-1

T3

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

T3

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

-1

T3

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*
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