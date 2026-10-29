S.Y. Noh betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Seung-Yul Noh makes birdie on No. 18 at Nationwide Children's
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S.Y. Noh returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 46th in his most recent appearance at the event. He'll tee it up Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026, looking to improve on his past results at this par-71 layout in Vallarta, Mexico.
Noh's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T46
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|2022
|MC
|70-75
|+3
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Noh's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
S.Y. Noh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|67-67-69
|-10
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|68-73-74-65
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|18
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|49.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
S.Y. Noh's recent performances
- Noh has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- Noh has averaged -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
S.Y. Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.310
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.375
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.497
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.286
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|0.277
|0.277
S.Y. Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.310 in 2026, along with a Driving Distance average of 301.9 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.375 in 2026 is complemented by a Greens in Regulation rate of 74.81%.
- Around the green, Noh has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.497 in 2026.
- On the greens, Noh has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.286 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47.
- Noh has broken par 24.07% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 12.22%. He has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.