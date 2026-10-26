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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos holes 19-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 14 at Biltmore Championship

Rafael Campos holes 19-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 14 at Biltmore Championship

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Rafael Campos returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he has posted back-to-back finishes of T38 and T34 in his two prior appearances. He'll tee it up Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on those results at the $6 million event in Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Campos at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Campos's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3469-67-71-68-9
2024T3870-67-72-68-7

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Campos's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Campos's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 34th at 9-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Campos's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4469-65-72-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-72-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-70E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2565-69-69-68-933.250
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-72+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1566-67-66-70-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6766-71-72-71-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--

Campos's recent performances

  • Campos has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
  • Campos has averaged 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.740 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campos has averaged -0.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.2470.217
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.096-0.187
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.506-0.071
Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.456-0.740
Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.306-0.781

Campos's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campos ranks 132nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting a -0.247 average. His driving distance of 306.9 yards ranks 81st on the Tour.
  • In terms of approach play, Campos holds a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark, ranking 110th, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.44% ranks 73rd on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Campos ranks 160th with a -0.506 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in 2026.
  • On the greens, Campos has a -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 155th on the Tour. He averages 29.74 Putts Per Round, ranking 157th, and ranks 157th by breaking par 19.33% of the time.
  • Campos has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 161st on the Tour. He ranks 141st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 17.00% of holes.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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