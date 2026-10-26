Rafael Campos betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Rafael Campos holes 19-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 14 at Biltmore Championship
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Rafael Campos returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he has posted back-to-back finishes of T38 and T34 in his two prior appearances. He'll tee it up Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on those results at the $6 million event in Vallarta, Mexico.
Campos's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|69-67-71-68
|-9
|2024
|T38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Campos's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 34th at 9-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|69-65-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|65-69-69-68
|-9
|33.250
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|66-67-66-70
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|66-71-72-71
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
Campos's recent performances
- Campos has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Campos has averaged 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.740 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.247
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.096
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.506
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.456
|-0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.306
|-0.781
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos ranks 132nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting a -0.247 average. His driving distance of 306.9 yards ranks 81st on the Tour.
- In terms of approach play, Campos holds a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark, ranking 110th, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.44% ranks 73rd on the Tour.
- Around the green, Campos ranks 160th with a -0.506 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in 2026.
- On the greens, Campos has a -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 155th on the Tour. He averages 29.74 Putts Per Round, ranking 157th, and ranks 157th by breaking par 19.33% of the time.
- Campos has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 161st on the Tour. He ranks 141st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 17.00% of holes.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.