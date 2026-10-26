Peter Malnati betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Peter Malnati sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Biltmore Championship
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Peter Malnati returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where his best result came in 2022 when he finished tied for 15th at 10-under. He tees off Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to build on that effort and improve upon a tied for 68th finish at last year's edition.
Malnati's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T68
|70-68-71-73
|-2
|2023
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|2022
|T15
|68-68-72-66
|-10
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 10-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|70-66-68
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|65-71-67-64
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|80
|66-71-75-68
|E
|2.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|61-71-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-66-69-71
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-79
|+8
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 17-under.
- Malnati has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.767
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.476
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.111
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.408
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.724
|-0.788
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.767 ranks 159th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 140th.
- In terms of approach play, Malnati carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.476, ranking 147th on the Tour. He also ranks 147th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.93%.
- Malnati has been a strength on the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.408 that ranks 18th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.08 ranks eighth.
- Around the green, Malnati ranks 56th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.111, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- Malnati has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 169th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.39% ranks 121st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.