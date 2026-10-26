Peter Malnati betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
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-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
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-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
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-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
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-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
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E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
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-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
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-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
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T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
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-12
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-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
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-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
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-1

-12

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USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
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-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
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E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
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E
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7H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Biltmore Championship

Peter Malnati sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Biltmore Championship

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Peter Malnati returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where his best result came in 2022 when he finished tied for 15th at 10-under. He tees off Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to build on that effort and improve upon a tied for 68th finish at last year's edition.

Latest odds for Malnati at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Malnati's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6870-68-71-73-2
2023MC74-77+9
2022T1568-68-72-66-10

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Malnati's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2570-66-68-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-65-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1765-71-67-64-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship8066-71-75-68E2.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6861-71-74-74E3.300
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-70-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-66-69-71-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-79+8--

Malnati's recent performances

  • Malnati has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 17-under.
  • Malnati has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Malnati has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.767-0.592
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.4760.087
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.111-0.261
Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.408-0.023
Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.724-0.788

Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

  • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.767 ranks 159th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 140th.
  • In terms of approach play, Malnati carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.476, ranking 147th on the Tour. He also ranks 147th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.93%.
  • Malnati has been a strength on the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.408 that ranks 18th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.08 ranks eighth.
  • Around the green, Malnati ranks 56th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.111, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
  • Malnati has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 169th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.39% ranks 121st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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