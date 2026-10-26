Paul Peterson betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Paul Peterson heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, scheduled for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on last year's missed cut at this event. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse and plays to a par 71 over 7,337 yards.
Paul Peterson's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-75
|+3
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- This is Peterson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years beyond his 2025 appearance, with only the one recorded result on file.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Paul Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|68-65-76
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|67-68-67-70
|-12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|70-67-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|3.400
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Paul Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th at 12-under.
- He does not have a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
- Peterson has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged 0.175 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Paul Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.436
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.308
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.286
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.205
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.047
|0.175
Paul Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.436 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 280.7 yards reflects a below-average performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.308 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.06% represent areas of relative strength in his game this season.
- Peterson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.286 has been a positive contributor, though his Strokes Gained: Putting of -0.205 and Putts Per Round average of 28.39 indicate room for improvement on the greens.
- He has broken par 22.69% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43%. Peterson has accumulated 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.