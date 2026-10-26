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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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6H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Paul Peterson heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, scheduled for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on last year's missed cut at this event. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse and plays to a par 71 over 7,337 yards.

Latest odds for Peterson at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Paul Peterson's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-75+3

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Peterson's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • This is Peterson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years beyond his 2025 appearance, with only the one recorded result on file.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Paul Peterson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5968-65-76-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4367-68-67-70-12--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-72+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-70-68-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4970-67-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6767-70-73-71+13.400
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--

Paul Peterson's recent performances

  • Peterson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th at 12-under.
  • He does not have a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
  • Peterson has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged 0.175 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Paul Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.436-0.360
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.3080.363
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.2860.480
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.205-0.308
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.0470.175

Paul Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Peterson carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.436 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 280.7 yards reflects a below-average performance off the tee.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.308 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.06% represent areas of relative strength in his game this season.
  • Peterson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.286 has been a positive contributor, though his Strokes Gained: Putting of -0.205 and Putts Per Round average of 28.39 indicate room for improvement on the greens.
  • He has broken par 22.69% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43%. Peterson has accumulated 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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