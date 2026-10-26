Paul Peterson betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Peterson carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.436 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 280.7 yards reflects a below-average performance off the tee.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.308 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.06% represent areas of relative strength in his game this season.

Peterson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.286 has been a positive contributor, though his Strokes Gained: Putting of -0.205 and Putts Per Round average of 28.39 indicate room for improvement on the greens.