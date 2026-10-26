Patton Kizzire betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Patton Kizzire drains 27-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
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Patton Kizzire heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, having missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at the event. He'll look to break that streak at the $6 million event in Vallarta, Mexico.
Kizzire's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2024
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Kizzire has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event, with his best result being a 2-under total in 2025.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|68-71-65-71
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|65-69-68-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.667 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.973
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.091
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.170
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.192
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.086
|-0.211
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire ranks 161st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.973, while his Driving Distance average of 301.8 yards ranks 122nd.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire carries a -0.091 average, ranking 107th on the Tour. He ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.46%.
- Kizzire ranks 41st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.170 average, offering one of the brighter spots in his 2026 statistical profile.
- On the greens, Kizzire posts a -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks 82nd.
- Kizzire ranks 150th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse 17.41% of the time, and ranks 144th in Par Breakers at 20.41%. He has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -1.086 (156th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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