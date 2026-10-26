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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire drains 27-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

Patton Kizzire drains 27-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

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Patton Kizzire heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, having missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at the event. He'll look to break that streak at the $6 million event in Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Kizzire at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Kizzire's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-70-2
2024MC69-72-1
2023MC70-71-1

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Kizzire has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event, with his best result being a 2-under total in 2025.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Kizzire's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4568-66-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6268-71-65-71-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-68-68-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-74+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenW/D77+6--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3965-69-68-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--

Kizzire's recent performances

  • Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Kizzire has averaged -0.667 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kizzire has averaged -0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.973-0.667
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0910.258
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.170-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.1920.286
Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.086-0.211

Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kizzire ranks 161st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.973, while his Driving Distance average of 301.8 yards ranks 122nd.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire carries a -0.091 average, ranking 107th on the Tour. He ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.46%.
  • Kizzire ranks 41st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.170 average, offering one of the brighter spots in his 2026 statistical profile.
  • On the greens, Kizzire posts a -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks 82nd.
  • Kizzire ranks 150th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse 17.41% of the time, and ranks 144th in Par Breakers at 20.41%. He has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -1.086 (156th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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