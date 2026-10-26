Patton Kizzire betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Kizzire ranks 161st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.973, while his Driving Distance average of 301.8 yards ranks 122nd.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire carries a -0.091 average, ranking 107th on the Tour. He ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.46%.

Kizzire ranks 41st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.170 average, offering one of the brighter spots in his 2026 statistical profile.

On the greens, Kizzire posts a -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks 82nd.