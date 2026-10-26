Patrick Rodgers betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Rodgers ranks 124th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.181 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 62nd.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.311 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.11% ranks 144th.

Around the green, Rodgers holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.016, ranking 89th on the Tour.

Putting has been a relative strength for Rodgers in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.263 ranking 36th on the Tour. He also ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60.