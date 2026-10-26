Patrick Rodgers betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
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-16
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-16

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USA
A. Smotherman
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2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
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-16
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2

IRL
S. Power
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-16
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-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
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-14
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-14

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USA
T. Moore
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Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
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CAN
C. Conners
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-14
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Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
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-14
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CAN
B. Silverman
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-14
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Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
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-13
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-13

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USA
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Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
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-13

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USA
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Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
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-13
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-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
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-13
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T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
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-1

-13

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USA
D. Walker
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-1

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Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
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-13
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USA
C. Blanchet
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Cam Davis
AUS
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AUS
C. Davis
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Luke Clanton
USA
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-12

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USA
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Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
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USA
I. Salinda
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Greyson Sigg
USA
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USA
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David Skinns
ENG
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ENG
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8H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Patrick Rodgers taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Patrick Rodgers has posted a score of 13-under in three of his four appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on that consistency and contend for his first title at the event.

Latest odds for Rodgers at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Patrick Rodgers' recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2567-68-66-72-11
2024T666-70-68-67-13
2023T1070-69-68-64-13
20221066-69-66-70-13

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Patrick Rodgers' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2973-69-65-70-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4570-64-70-68-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1967-69-71-69-46
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicW/D77+7--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC77-69+4--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7172-71-80-74+176
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4974-74-74-75+913.25
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-69-73-70+14.5
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-65-69-71-118.5

Patrick Rodgers' recent performances

  • Rodgers has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
  • Rodgers has averaged 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Rodgers has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Patrick Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.1810.096
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.311-0.516
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.016-0.115
Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2630.374
Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.244-0.160

Patrick Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

  • Rodgers ranks 124th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.181 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 62nd.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.311 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.11% ranks 144th.
  • Around the green, Rodgers holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.016, ranking 89th on the Tour.
  • Putting has been a relative strength for Rodgers in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.263 ranking 36th on the Tour. He also ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60.
  • Rodgers ranks 122nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of -0.244 in 2026. He ranks 152nd in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogey or worse on 17.62% of holes, while ranking 92nd by breaking par 21.97% of the time. He has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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