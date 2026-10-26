Patrick Rodgers betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Patrick Rodgers taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Patrick Rodgers has posted a score of 13-under in three of his four appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on that consistency and contend for his first title at the event.
Patrick Rodgers' recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|67-68-66-72
|-11
|2024
|T6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|2023
|T10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|2022
|10
|66-69-66-70
|-13
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Patrick Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T29
|73-69-65-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|70-64-70-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|6
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|W/D
|77
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|71
|72-71-80-74
|+17
|6
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|13.25
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-69-73-70
|+1
|4.5
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-65-69-71
|-11
|8.5
Patrick Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Patrick Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.181
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.311
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.016
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.263
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.244
|-0.160
Patrick Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers ranks 124th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.181 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 62nd.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.311 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.11% ranks 144th.
- Around the green, Rodgers holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.016, ranking 89th on the Tour.
- Putting has been a relative strength for Rodgers in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.263 ranking 36th on the Tour. He also ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60.
- Rodgers ranks 122nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of -0.244 in 2026. He ranks 152nd in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogey or worse on 17.62% of holes, while ranking 92nd by breaking par 21.97% of the time. He has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.