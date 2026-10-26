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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Patrick Fishburn heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, having missed the cut in each of his two prior appearances at this event. He'll look to turn things around at a course that plays to a par-71 across 7,337 yards in Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Fishburn at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Fishburn's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC65-77E
2024MC73-70+1

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after finishing at even.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Fishburn's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3266-68-69-66-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-66-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4968-68-68-70-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5064-66-74-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT1670-68-66-65-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4267-70-72-70-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-73E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6765-71-71-73-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2965-69-73-65-823.250

Fishburn's recent performances

  • Fishburn has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2660.368
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.140-0.212
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.088-0.104
Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0970.633
Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1350.685

Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fishburn ranks 42nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranks 59th.
  • His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.52% ranks sixth on the Tour in 2026, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.140 ranks 116th and his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of -0.088 ranks 115th.
  • On the greens, Fishburn carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.097, ranking 72nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.78 ranks 160th.
  • Fishburn ranks 41st on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.11% of the time, and his Par Breakers rate of 21.43% ranks 116th.
  • He has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 145th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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