Patrick Fishburn betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Patrick Fishburn heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, having missed the cut in each of his two prior appearances at this event. He'll look to turn things around at a course that plays to a par-71 across 7,337 yards in Vallarta, Mexico.
Fishburn's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|65-77
|E
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after finishing at even.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|66-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|68-68-68-70
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|64-66-74-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|70-68-66-65
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|65-71-71-73
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|65-69-73-65
|-8
|23.250
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.266
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.140
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.088
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.097
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.135
|0.685
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn ranks 42nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranks 59th.
- His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.52% ranks sixth on the Tour in 2026, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.140 ranks 116th and his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of -0.088 ranks 115th.
- On the greens, Fishburn carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.097, ranking 72nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.78 ranks 160th.
- Fishburn ranks 41st on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.11% of the time, and his Par Breakers rate of 21.43% ranks 116th.
- He has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 145th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.