Nick Dunlap betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Dunlap ranks 162nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -1.137. His Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.

In terms of ball-striking, Dunlap holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.073, ranking 84th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.09% ranks 145th.

Around the green, Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.125 ranks 50th on the Tour.

On the greens, Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.109 places him 104th on the Tour. He ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.

Dunlap's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.87% ranks 138th on the Tour, and he ranks 138th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.68% of the time.