Nick Dunlap betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap sinks 39-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Nick Dunlap tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Dunlap heads into the week looking to build on his most recent result, a tied-for-25th finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be Dunlap's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Nick Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|69-66-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|63-73-72-67
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|76
|67-71-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-82
|+13
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-72-67-67
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Nick Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 20th at 13-under.
- Dunlap has averaged -2.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -2.695 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Nick Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-1.137
|-2.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.073
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.125
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.109
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.048
|-2.695
Nick Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap ranks 162nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -1.137. His Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Dunlap holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.073, ranking 84th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.09% ranks 145th.
- Around the green, Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.125 ranks 50th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.109 places him 104th on the Tour. He ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
- Dunlap's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.87% ranks 138th on the Tour, and he ranks 138th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.68% of the time.
- He has accumulated 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.048 ranks 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.