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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap sinks 39-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

Nick Dunlap sinks 39-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

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Nick Dunlap tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Dunlap heads into the week looking to build on his most recent result, a tied-for-25th finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Latest odds for Dunlap at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This will be Dunlap's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Nick Dunlap's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2569-66-69-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6263-73-72-67-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville7667-71-75-71E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-82+13--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-73+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2067-72-67-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5972-65-71-69-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3367-72-67-67-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--

Nick Dunlap's recent performances

  • Dunlap has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 20th at 13-under.
  • Dunlap has averaged -2.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dunlap has averaged -2.695 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Nick Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-1.137-2.220
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0730.013
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1250.140
Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.109-0.629
Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.048-2.695

Nick Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dunlap ranks 162nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -1.137. His Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Dunlap holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.073, ranking 84th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.09% ranks 145th.
  • Around the green, Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.125 ranks 50th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.109 places him 104th on the Tour. He ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
  • Dunlap's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.87% ranks 138th on the Tour, and he ranks 138th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.68% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.048 ranks 154th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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