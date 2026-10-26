Max Greyserman betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Max Greyserman sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah
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Max Greyserman withdrew from the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2024 after opening with a 70. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on a more complete tournament run.
Greyserman's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|70
|-
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he withdrew after posting an opening-round 70.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T61
|70-71-74-68
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|64-67-66-68
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|65-66-78-70
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|25.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.015
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.200
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.066
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.265
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.116
|-0.027
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman ranks 100th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.015, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 29th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman holds a -0.200 mark that ranks 129th on the Tour. He ranks 132nd with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Greyserman's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th on the Tour, though he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
- On the greens, Greyserman has posted a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that places him 35th on the Tour, and he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.
- Greyserman has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 103rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.