Max Greyserman betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Greyserman ranks 100th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.015, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 29th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman holds a -0.200 mark that ranks 129th on the Tour. He ranks 132nd with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

Greyserman's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th on the Tour, though he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.26% of the time.

On the greens, Greyserman has posted a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that places him 35th on the Tour, and he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.