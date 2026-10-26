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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

Max Greyserman sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

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Max Greyserman withdrew from the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2024 after opening with a 70. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on a more complete tournament run.

Latest odds for Greyserman at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Greyserman's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024WD70-

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he withdrew after posting an opening-round 70.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Greyserman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D73+2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT6170-71-74-68-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1064-67-66-68-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7765-66-78-70-12.200
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5068-68-68-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT3169-70-69-64-1225.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC76-69+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3669-69-69-69-416.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--

Greyserman's recent performances

  • Greyserman has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
  • Greyserman has averaged -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Greyserman has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.015-0.120
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.200-0.241
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.066-0.017
Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2650.351
Average Strokes Gained: Total930.116-0.027

Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Greyserman ranks 100th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.015, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 29th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman holds a -0.200 mark that ranks 129th on the Tour. He ranks 132nd with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Greyserman's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th on the Tour, though he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
  • On the greens, Greyserman has posted a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that places him 35th on the Tour, and he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.
  • Greyserman has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 103rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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