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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew Pavon's 212-yard eagle hole-out is the Shot of the Day

Matthew Pavon's 212-yard eagle hole-out is the Shot of the Day

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Matthieu Pavon tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Pavon will look to build on a difficult stretch of recent form as he heads to Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Pavon at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Pavon's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Pavon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5366-70-74-63-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-78+6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC66-74E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-69-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-76+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2067-71-67-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--

Pavon's recent performances

  • Pavon has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th at 9-under.
  • Pavon has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Pavon has averaged -1.173 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.126-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.512-0.884
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.028-0.228
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.103-0.048
Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.311-1.173

Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pavon ranks 69th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.126, while his Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 75th.
  • In terms of approach play, Pavon's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.512 ranks 150th on the Tour. He ranks 93rd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.76%.
  • Around the green, Pavon holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.028, which ranks 94th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Pavon's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.103 ranks 69th, and he averages 28.81 Putts Per Round, ranking 78th on the Tour.
  • Pavon has earned 236 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 126th on the Tour. He ranks 82nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 15.14% of holes played, and ranks 104th in Par Breakers, doing so 21.77% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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