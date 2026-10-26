Matthieu Pavon betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Matthew Pavon's 212-yard eagle hole-out is the Shot of the Day
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Matthieu Pavon tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Pavon will look to build on a difficult stretch of recent form as he heads to Vallarta, Mexico.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Pavon's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|66-70-74-63
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|67-71-67-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th at 9-under.
- Pavon has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -1.173 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.126
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.512
|-0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.028
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.103
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.311
|-1.173
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon ranks 69th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.126, while his Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 75th.
- In terms of approach play, Pavon's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.512 ranks 150th on the Tour. He ranks 93rd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.76%.
- Around the green, Pavon holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.028, which ranks 94th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Pavon's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.103 ranks 69th, and he averages 28.81 Putts Per Round, ranking 78th on the Tour.
- Pavon has earned 236 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 126th on the Tour. He ranks 82nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 15.14% of holes played, and ranks 104th in Par Breakers, doing so 21.77% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.