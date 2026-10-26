Matthieu Pavon betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Pavon ranks 69th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.126, while his Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 75th.

In terms of approach play, Pavon's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.512 ranks 150th on the Tour. He ranks 93rd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.76%.

Around the green, Pavon holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.028, which ranks 94th on the Tour.

On the greens, Pavon's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.103 ranks 69th, and he averages 28.81 Putts Per Round, ranking 78th on the Tour.