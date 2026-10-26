Marcelo Rozo betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Marcelo Rozo sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship
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Marcelo Rozo heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1. He arrives looking to build on limited recent momentum after a stretch of mostly missed cuts on Tour.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Rozo's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Marcelo Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|73
|69-68-78-71
|+6
|2.70
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
Marcelo Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished 73rd with a score of 6-over.
- Rozo has averaged -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -1.741 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Marcelo Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.010
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.301
|-0.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.496
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.902
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.689
|-1.741
Marcelo Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo ranks 93rd on Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 151st.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.301 ranks 134th on Tour, and he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.80%.
- Around the green, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.496 ranks 158th on Tour.
- On the greens, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.902 ranks 162nd on Tour, and he averages 30.10 Putts Per Round, also ranking 162nd.
- Rozo ranks 162nd on Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 20.81% of holes, and ranks 155th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
- He has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 201st on Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.689 (161st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.