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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

Marcelo Rozo sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

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Marcelo Rozo heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1. He arrives looking to build on limited recent momentum after a stretch of mostly missed cuts on Tour.

Latest odds for Rozo at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Rozo's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Marcelo Rozo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-67-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC67-78+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7369-68-78-71+62.70
July 26, 20263M OpenMC67-73-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--

Marcelo Rozo's recent performances

  • Rozo has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished 73rd with a score of 6-over.
  • Rozo has averaged -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has averaged -1.741 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Marcelo Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.010-0.084
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.301-0.989
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.496-0.808
Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.9020.140
Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.689-1.741

Marcelo Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozo ranks 93rd on Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 151st.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.301 ranks 134th on Tour, and he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.80%.
  • Around the green, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.496 ranks 158th on Tour.
  • On the greens, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.902 ranks 162nd on Tour, and he averages 30.10 Putts Per Round, also ranking 162nd.
  • Rozo ranks 162nd on Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 20.81% of holes, and ranks 155th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 201st on Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.689 (161st).

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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