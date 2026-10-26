Marcelo Rozo betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Rozo ranks 93rd on Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 151st.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.301 ranks 134th on Tour, and he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.80%.

Around the green, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.496 ranks 158th on Tour.

On the greens, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.902 ranks 162nd on Tour, and he averages 30.10 Putts Per Round, also ranking 162nd.

Rozo ranks 162nd on Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 20.81% of holes, and ranks 155th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.