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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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6H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

Mac Meissner drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

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Mac Meissner has missed the cut in each of his two previous appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to post his first made cut at the tournament.

Latest odds for Meissner at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Meissner's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-730
2024MC72-74+4

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting an even score.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Meissner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2365-68-70-73-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-73+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-68-65-69-931.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-67-64-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT667-70-66-64-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4470-66-67-68-916.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--

Meissner's recent performances

  • Meissner has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Meissner has averaged 0.704 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Meissner has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0230.704
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1260.065
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2090.184
Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.106-0.793
Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4630.159

Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Meissner ranks 88th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.023, and his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 94th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Meissner holds a 0.126 average that ranks 79th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.18% also ranks 79th.
  • Around the green, Meissner has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.209, which ranks 34th.
  • On the greens, Meissner carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.106, ranking 66th on the Tour. He ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49.
  • Meissner ranks 33rd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.89% of holes, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 23.03% of the time. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.463 ranks 50th on the Tour.
  • Meissner has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 75th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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