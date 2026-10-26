Mac Meissner betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Meissner ranks 88th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.023, and his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 94th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Meissner holds a 0.126 average that ranks 79th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.18% also ranks 79th.

Around the green, Meissner has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.209, which ranks 34th.

On the greens, Meissner carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.106, ranking 66th on the Tour. He ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49.

Meissner ranks 33rd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.89% of holes, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 23.03% of the time. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.463 ranks 50th on the Tour.