Mac Meissner betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Mac Meissner drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent
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Mac Meissner has missed the cut in each of his two previous appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to post his first made cut at the tournament.
Meissner's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-73
|0
|2024
|MC
|72-74
|+4
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting an even score.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|65-68-70-73
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-68-65-69
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-67-64-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|67-70-66-64
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|70-66-67-68
|-9
|16.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Meissner has averaged 0.704 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.023
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.126
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.209
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.106
|-0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.463
|0.159
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner ranks 88th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.023, and his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 94th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Meissner holds a 0.126 average that ranks 79th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.18% also ranks 79th.
- Around the green, Meissner has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.209, which ranks 34th.
- On the greens, Meissner carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.106, ranking 66th on the Tour. He ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49.
- Meissner ranks 33rd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.89% of holes, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 23.03% of the time. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.463 ranks 50th on the Tour.
- Meissner has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 75th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.