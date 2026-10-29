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R1
In Progress

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-3
Thru
5*

-3

1

USA
D. McCarthy
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-3
Thru
5*

2

Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
3

-2

2

USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
3

T3

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

-1

T3

USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

T3

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
5*

-1

T3

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
5*

T3

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

-1

T3

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

T3

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-1
Thru
3

-1

T3

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-1
Thru
3

T3

Christiaan Bezuidenhout
RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-1
Thru
3

-1

T3

RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-1
Thru
3

T3

Jeremy Paul
GER
J. Paul
Tot
-1
Thru
3*

-1

T3

GER
J. Paul
Tot
-1
Thru
3*

T3

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-1
Thru
3

-1

T3

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-1
Thru
3

T3

Taylor Pendrith
CAN
T. Pendrith
Tot
-1
Thru
3

-1

T3

CAN
T. Pendrith
Tot
-1
Thru
3

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-1
Thru
2*

-1

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-1
Thru
2*

T12

Camilo Villegas
COL
C. Villegas
Tot
E
Thru
4

E

T12

COL
C. Villegas
Tot
E
Thru
4

T12

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
E
Thru
4

E

T12

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
E
Thru
4

T12

Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
E
Thru
3*

E

T12

ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
E
Thru
3*

T12

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
E
Thru
3*

E

T12

DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
E
Thru
3*
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1H AGO

Luke List betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Luke List sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Luke List has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on his record at this event.

Latest odds for List at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

List's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-69E
2023MC74-67-1

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In List's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

List's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-69+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-77+11--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-70-1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-70-69-64-1429.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4969-68-67-70-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-66-70-70-1213.071
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--

List's recent performances

  • List's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
  • He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 results in that span.
  • List has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • List has averaged -1.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

List's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.358-0.128
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.606-0.592
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.248-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.236-0.393
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.731-1.129

List's advanced stats and rankings

  • List is averaging 0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 311.7 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.606 in 2026, and he is hitting 64.32% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the green, List has posted a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
  • On the greens, List holds a -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting average in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
  • List is breaking par 21.37% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.81%. He has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 190th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
In Progress

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-3
Thru
5*

-3

1

USA
D. McCarthy
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-3
Thru
5*

2

Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
3

-2

2

USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
3

T3

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

-1

T3

USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

T3

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
5*

-1

T3

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
5*

T3

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

-1

T3

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*
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