Luke List betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Luke List sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Luke List has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on his record at this event.
List's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|E
|2023
|MC
|74-67
|-1
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In List's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-70-69-64
|-14
|29.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|69-68-67-70
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-66-70-70
|-12
|13.071
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
List's recent performances
- List's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
- He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 results in that span.
- List has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -1.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.358
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.606
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.248
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.236
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.731
|-1.129
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List is averaging 0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 311.7 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.606 in 2026, and he is hitting 64.32% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the green, List has posted a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
- On the greens, List holds a -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting average in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
- List is breaking par 21.37% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.81%. He has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 190th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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