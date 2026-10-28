2H AGO
2026-27 Pathway to Progression Underclass Elite Ranking
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Signage is seen during the second round of the APGA tournament at TPC Deere Run, in Silvis, Illinois, on July 15, 2025. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff
The Pathway to Progression Underclass Elite Ranking identifies and elevates top-performing underclass golfers from underrepresented communities, connecting them with elite development opportunities, invitationals, and exclusive player experiences.
Registration is open through Dec. 31, 2026. Register here
Current rankings
The rankings below reflect the latest Underclass Elite standings. Rankings are updated regularly throughout the season as eligible tournament results are submitted and verified.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|YEAR
|AVERAGE STROKES GAINED
|1
|Rudy Sautron
|Tennessee
|Fourth
|1.65
|2
|Argyle Downes
|Rutgers
|Third
|-0.69
|3
|Gabriel Dulon Villoslada
|UTRGV
|Third
|-1.32
|4
|Monte Chumchaivate
|Nevada
|Second
|-1.43
|5
|Kostka Horno
|New Mexico State
|Third
|-1.48
|6
|Roman Solomon
|USF
|Second
|-1.64
|7
|Esteban Gonzalez
|UTRGV
|Fourth
|-1.74
|8
|Ajay Morris
|UT Arlington
|Second
|-2.04
|9
|Riki Matsumoto
|Nevada
|Second
|-2.43
|10
|Vidur Subramaniam
|Cal Poly
|Second
|-2.61
|11
|Morgan Riley
|Harvard
|Second
|-2.82
|12
|Skyler Woods
|Florida A&M
|Third
|-3.03
|13
|Luca Gallingani
|Kennesaw State
|Third
|-3.19
|14
|North Chery
|VCU
|Second
|-3.21
|15
|Sascha Robinson
|Florida A&M
|Third
|-3.55
|16
|Josh Daniels
|Augusta
|Second
|-3.64
|17
|Emilio Garcia
|Florida A&M
|Third
|-3.70
|18
|Bear Huff
|Howard
|Fourth
|-3.73
|19
|Bryson Barnes
|CSU Northridge
|Third
|-3.84
|20
|Jamal Hutchison
|N. Carolina Central
|Fourth
|-4.09
|21
|Nathan Szpakowicz
|Howard
|Third
|-4.15
|22
|Mathis Perroni
|Howard
|Fourth
|-4.26
|23
|Pedro Pereira
|North Carolina A&T
|Third
|-4.38
|24
|KJ Ofahengaue
|Utah Valley
|Third
|-4.39
|25
|Javier Domingo Calvo
|UTRGV
|First
|-4.40
|26
|Mauricio Alvarado
|North Carolina A&T
|Third
|-4.68
|27
|Lucky Cruz
|Texas State
|First
|-4.79
|28
|Maddox Burton
|Trevecca Nazarene
|Fourth
|-4.83
|29
|Vicente Rodriguez
|Florida A&M
|Fourth
|-5.00
|30
|Amad Gardner
|Alabama A&M
|First
|-5.08
|31
|Kezaia Dimosi
|Howard
|Fourth
|-5.12
|32
|Javier Vazquez
|Texas Southern
|Second
|-5.19
|33
|Pelayo Fernandez Mortera
|UTRGV
|First
|-5.23
|34
|Derek Gutierrez
|Rutgers
|Fourth
|-5.25
|35
|Jordan Williams
|North Carolina A&T
|Third
|-5.25
|36
|Miguel Silveira
|Florida A&M
|Third
|-5.35
|37
|Polakrit Pawichai
|UMES
|Third
|-5.37
|38
|Quincy Leonard
|Southern
|Fourth
|-5.66
|39
|Kola Abudu
|Prairie View A&M
|Third
|-5.83
|40
|Andrew Reyes
|UC Santa Barbara
|Fourth
|-6.25
|41
|Samuel Boddie
|Alabama A&M
|Fourth
|-6.41
|42
|John Thompson
|North Carolina A&T
|Second
|-6.43
|43
|Awesome Burnett
|Central Michigan
|Third
|-6.48
|44
|Ander Martinez Almeida
|Howard
|Second
|-6.50
|45
|Jaelan Fisher
|SWU
|Second
|-6.74
|46
|Nino Mahy
|Howard
|Third
|-6.86
|47
|Maximus Knight
|LeMoyne-Owen
|First
|-7.09
|48
|Yashal Shah
|Texas Southern
|Third
|-7.16
|49
|Tien Do
|Binghamton
|First
|-7.28
|50
|Thomas Reid
|Southern
|Second
|-7.44
|51
|Emmanuel Jensen
|Jackson State
|Third
|-7.94
|52
|David Canizares
|UMES
|First
|-8.06
|53
|Dalton Wilkes
|LeMoyne-Owen
|First
|-8.09
|54
|Jeremiah Bianchi
|Miles
|Third
|-8.46
|55
|Mateo Zolezzi
|N. Carolina Central
|Fourth
|-8.65
|56
|Horace Pennix
|UMES
|Third
|-8.80
|57
|Marcos Ramirez
|UMES
|Second
|-8.83
|58
|Pierre Campa
|La Verne
|First
|-9.19
|59
|Osiregbeme Egbakhumeh
|Alabama State
|Third
|-9.32
|60
|Jaden Minter
|Jefferson
|Fourth
|-9.35
|61
|Isaiah Gold
|Southern
|Third
|-9.44
|62
|Ricardo Pham
|Texas Southern
|Third
|-9.69
|63
|Bradley Lavinier
|Texas Southern
|Fourth
|-9.83
|64
|Harrison Shaw
|Eckerd
|First
|-10.47
|65
|Nigel Youmans
|Southern
|First
|-10.69
|66
|Isaiah Marseille
|Saint Peter's
|Third
|-10.71
|67
|Ethan Goldsborough
|Morehouse
|First
|-10.94
|68
|Telmo Sueiro
|Alabama State
|Third
|-10.98
|69
|Jaden Hanson
|UMES
|Second
|-11.33
|70
|Mahamed Ibrahim
|Prairie View A&M
|Fourth
|-11.36
|71
|Zebulon Barnes
|Lincoln (MO)
|Second
|-11.42
|72
|Dominick Beck
|Brown
|Second
|-12.35
|73
|Abhay Sandhu
|Southern
|Second
|-12.57
|74
|Chidtawan Wangrungwichaisri
|Virginia State
|Second
|-12.90
|75
|Felipe Guido
|LeMoyne-Owen
|Third
|-13.17
|76
|Jamie Lambert
|UMES
|Third
|-13.29
|77
|Joseph DeRosa
|Johnson C. Smith
|Second
|-13.34