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2H AGO

2026-27 Pathway to Progression Underclass Elite Ranking

1 Min Read

Underclass Elite Ranking

Signage is seen during the second round of the APGA tournament at TPC Deere Run, in Silvis, Illinois, on July 15, 2025. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

Signage is seen during the second round of the APGA tournament at TPC Deere Run, in Silvis, Illinois, on July 15, 2025. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

Written by Staff

The Pathway to Progression Underclass Elite Ranking identifies and elevates top-performing underclass golfers from underrepresented communities, connecting them with elite development opportunities, invitationals, and exclusive player experiences.

Registration is open through Dec. 31, 2026. Register here

Current rankings

The rankings below reflect the latest Underclass Elite standings. Rankings are updated regularly throughout the season as eligible tournament results are submitted and verified.

RANKPLAYERSCHOOLYEARAVERAGE STROKES GAINED
1Rudy SautronTennesseeFourth1.65
2Argyle DownesRutgersThird-0.69
3Gabriel Dulon VillosladaUTRGVThird-1.32
4Monte ChumchaivateNevadaSecond-1.43
5Kostka HornoNew Mexico StateThird-1.48
6Roman SolomonUSFSecond-1.64
7Esteban GonzalezUTRGVFourth-1.74
8Ajay MorrisUT ArlingtonSecond-2.04
9Riki MatsumotoNevadaSecond-2.43
10Vidur SubramaniamCal PolySecond-2.61
11Morgan RileyHarvardSecond-2.82
12Skyler WoodsFlorida A&MThird-3.03
13Luca GallinganiKennesaw StateThird-3.19
14North CheryVCUSecond-3.21
15Sascha RobinsonFlorida A&MThird-3.55
16Josh DanielsAugustaSecond-3.64
17Emilio GarciaFlorida A&MThird-3.70
18Bear HuffHowardFourth-3.73
19Bryson BarnesCSU NorthridgeThird-3.84
20Jamal HutchisonN. Carolina CentralFourth-4.09
21Nathan SzpakowiczHowardThird-4.15
22Mathis PerroniHowardFourth-4.26
23Pedro PereiraNorth Carolina A&TThird-4.38
24KJ OfahengaueUtah ValleyThird-4.39
25Javier Domingo CalvoUTRGVFirst-4.40
26Mauricio AlvaradoNorth Carolina A&TThird-4.68
27Lucky CruzTexas StateFirst-4.79
28Maddox BurtonTrevecca NazareneFourth-4.83
29Vicente RodriguezFlorida A&MFourth-5.00
30Amad GardnerAlabama A&MFirst-5.08
31Kezaia DimosiHowardFourth-5.12
32Javier VazquezTexas SouthernSecond-5.19
33Pelayo Fernandez MorteraUTRGVFirst-5.23
34Derek GutierrezRutgersFourth-5.25
35Jordan WilliamsNorth Carolina A&TThird-5.25
36Miguel SilveiraFlorida A&MThird-5.35
37Polakrit PawichaiUMESThird-5.37
38Quincy LeonardSouthernFourth-5.66
39Kola AbuduPrairie View A&MThird-5.83
40Andrew ReyesUC Santa BarbaraFourth-6.25
41Samuel BoddieAlabama A&MFourth-6.41
42John ThompsonNorth Carolina A&TSecond-6.43
43Awesome BurnettCentral MichiganThird-6.48
44Ander Martinez AlmeidaHowardSecond-6.50
45Jaelan FisherSWUSecond-6.74
46Nino MahyHowardThird-6.86
47Maximus KnightLeMoyne-OwenFirst-7.09
48Yashal ShahTexas SouthernThird-7.16
49Tien DoBinghamtonFirst-7.28
50Thomas ReidSouthernSecond-7.44
51Emmanuel JensenJackson StateThird-7.94
52David CanizaresUMESFirst-8.06
53Dalton WilkesLeMoyne-OwenFirst-8.09
54Jeremiah BianchiMilesThird-8.46
55Mateo ZolezziN. Carolina CentralFourth-8.65
56Horace PennixUMESThird-8.80
57Marcos RamirezUMESSecond-8.83
58Pierre CampaLa VerneFirst-9.19
59Osiregbeme EgbakhumehAlabama StateThird-9.32
60Jaden MinterJeffersonFourth-9.35
61Isaiah GoldSouthernThird-9.44
62Ricardo PhamTexas SouthernThird-9.69
63Bradley LavinierTexas SouthernFourth-9.83
64Harrison ShawEckerdFirst-10.47
65Nigel YoumansSouthernFirst-10.69
66Isaiah MarseilleSaint Peter'sThird-10.71
67Ethan GoldsboroughMorehouseFirst-10.94
68Telmo SueiroAlabama StateThird-10.98
69Jaden HansonUMESSecond-11.33
70Mahamed IbrahimPrairie View A&MFourth-11.36
71Zebulon BarnesLincoln (MO)Second-11.42
72Dominick BeckBrownSecond-12.35
73Abhay SandhuSouthernSecond-12.57
74Chidtawan WangrungwichaisriVirginia StateSecond-12.90
75Felipe GuidoLeMoyne-OwenThird-13.17
76Jamie LambertUMESThird-13.29
77Joseph DeRosaJohnson C. SmithSecond-13.34

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Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
USA
D. Walker
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
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