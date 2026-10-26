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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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6H AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Keita Nakajima tees off at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. It will mark his first appearance at this event in at least five years.

Latest odds for Nakajima at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Nakajima's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Keita Nakajima's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5069-74-69-68-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-71-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2069-67-66-68-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenMC67-73-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT367-66-67-67-13133.750
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4670-69-68-68-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2071-66-70-64-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-66-71-70-428.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--

Keita Nakajima's recent performances

  • Nakajima has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third at 13-under.
  • Nakajima has averaged 0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Nakajima has averaged 0.244 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Keita Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0720.405
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3780.420
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.1960.052
Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.231-0.633
Average Strokes Gained: Total460.4850.244

Keita Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nakajima ranks 84th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 57th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nakajima holds a 0.378 mark that ranks 33rd on the Tour. He also ranks seventh with a 71.44% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Nakajima's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.196 ranks 139th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Nakajima has posted a 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 43rd on the Tour. He averages 29.48 Putts Per Round, ranking 138th.
  • Nakajima ranks 29th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.78% of the time, and ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 115th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.485 that ranks 46th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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