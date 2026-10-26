Keita Nakajima betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Keita Nakajima tees off at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. It will mark his first appearance at this event in at least five years.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Nakajima's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Keita Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T50
|69-74-69-68
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|69-67-66-68
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|67-66-67-67
|-13
|133.750
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|71-66-70-64
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-66-71-70
|-4
|28.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Keita Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third at 13-under.
- Nakajima has averaged 0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has averaged 0.244 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Keita Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.072
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.378
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.196
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.231
|-0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.485
|0.244
Keita Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima ranks 84th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nakajima holds a 0.378 mark that ranks 33rd on the Tour. He also ranks seventh with a 71.44% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Nakajima's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.196 ranks 139th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Nakajima has posted a 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 43rd on the Tour. He averages 29.48 Putts Per Round, ranking 138th.
- Nakajima ranks 29th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.78% of the time, and ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
- He has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 115th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.485 that ranks 46th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.