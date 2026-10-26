Keita Nakajima betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Nakajima ranks 84th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 57th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nakajima holds a 0.378 mark that ranks 33rd on the Tour. He also ranks seventh with a 71.44% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Nakajima's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.196 ranks 139th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Nakajima has posted a 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 43rd on the Tour. He averages 29.48 Putts Per Round, ranking 138th.

Nakajima ranks 29th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.78% of the time, and ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.