John VanDerLaan betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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John VanDerLaan sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
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John VanDerLaan heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to make his mark at this event for the first time in the past five years. He'll look to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish as he competes for a share of the $6 million purse.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be VanDerLaan's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
John VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|64-67-68-71
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|67-71-66-70
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-68-65-71
|-11
|16.022
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
John VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- VanDerLaan has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
John VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.099
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.326
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.015
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.225
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.437
|0.395
John VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099, ranking 75th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance averages 308.2 yards, which ranks 64th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.326 ranks 138th on the Tour, though his Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.02% is a bright spot, ranking 19th on the Tour in 2026.
- Around the green, VanDerLaan holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.015, ranking 74th on the Tour.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.225 ranks 121st on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.54 ranks 143rd.
- VanDerLaan has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 170th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.437 ranks 130th, and he breaks par 21.78% of the time, ranking 102nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.