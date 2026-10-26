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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

John VanDerLaan sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

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John VanDerLaan heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to make his mark at this event for the first time in the past five years. He'll look to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish as he competes for a share of the $6 million purse.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This will be VanDerLaan's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

John VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4064-67-68-71-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1068-66-65-66-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3967-71-66-70-1015.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-68-65-71-1116.022
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-75+8--

John VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • VanDerLaan has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

John VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0990.373
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.3260.153
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0150.319
Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.225-0.449
Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.4370.395

John VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099, ranking 75th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance averages 308.2 yards, which ranks 64th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.326 ranks 138th on the Tour, though his Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.02% is a bright spot, ranking 19th on the Tour in 2026.
  • Around the green, VanDerLaan holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.015, ranking 74th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.225 ranks 121st on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.54 ranks 143rd.
  • VanDerLaan has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 170th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.437 ranks 130th, and he breaks par 21.78% of the time, ranking 102nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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