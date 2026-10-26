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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

Joel Dahmen drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Joel Dahmen posted a 17-under score and finished tied for sixth the last time he competed at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He'll return to Vidanta Vallarta Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to build on that performance in the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Latest odds for Dahmen at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Dahmen's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T668-69-65-65-17

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Dahmen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4465-71-70-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6265-71-68-71-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-72-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-66-68-71-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-66-68-1120.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2471-66-69-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4666-71-71-67-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--

Dahmen's recent performances

  • Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished at 12-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Dahmen has averaged 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has averaged 0.058 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2010.381
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4630.207
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.275-0.326
Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.525-0.204
Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.1360.058

Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dahmen ranks 55th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 144th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Dahmen has been one of the stronger approach players on Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.463 that ranks 21st. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.71% ranks 12th on the Tour.
  • Around the greens, Dahmen has struggled somewhat, ranking 150th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.275 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.525 ranks 157th on the Tour. He averages 29.48 Putts Per Round, which ranks 138th, and his Par Breakers rate of 21.13% ranks 127th.
  • Dahmen has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 121st on the Tour. He ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.14% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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