Joel Dahmen betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Joel Dahmen drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Joel Dahmen posted a 17-under score and finished tied for sixth the last time he competed at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He'll return to Vidanta Vallarta Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to build on that performance in the 2026 edition of the tournament.
Dahmen's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-17
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|65-71-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-66-68-71
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|71-66-69-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|66-71-71-67
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished at 12-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.058 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.201
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.463
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.275
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.525
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.136
|0.058
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen ranks 55th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 144th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Dahmen has been one of the stronger approach players on Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.463 that ranks 21st. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.71% ranks 12th on the Tour.
- Around the greens, Dahmen has struggled somewhat, ranking 150th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.275 in 2026.
- On the greens, Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.525 ranks 157th on the Tour. He averages 29.48 Putts Per Round, which ranks 138th, and his Par Breakers rate of 21.13% ranks 127th.
- Dahmen has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 121st on the Tour. He ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.14% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.