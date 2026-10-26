Joel Dahmen betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Dahmen ranks 55th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 144th.

In terms of ball-striking, Dahmen has been one of the stronger approach players on Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.463 that ranks 21st. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.71% ranks 12th on the Tour.

Around the greens, Dahmen has struggled somewhat, ranking 150th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.275 in 2026.

On the greens, Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.525 ranks 157th on the Tour. He averages 29.48 Putts Per Round, which ranks 138th, and his Par Breakers rate of 21.13% ranks 127th.