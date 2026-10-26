Joe Highsmith betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334, ranking 141st on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 90th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Highsmith holds a -0.081 mark that ranks 105th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 156th with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Highsmith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.139 ranks 126th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Highsmith carries a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 138th on the Tour. He ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, while his Par Breakers rate of 20.81% ranks 135th.