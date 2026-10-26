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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith's 213-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

Joe Highsmith's 213-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

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Joe Highsmith finished tied for 17th at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2025, carding four consecutive rounds of 68 for a 12-under total. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Highsmith at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Highsmith's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1768-68-68-68-12
2024MC75-68+1

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Highsmith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-65-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7767-67-70-75-12.2
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4268-67-67-72-613.0
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-71E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT668-67-68-68-1755.0
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7070-68-72-72+23.0
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-68+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--

Highsmith's recent performances

  • Highsmith has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
  • Highsmith has averaged 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Highsmith has averaged 0.342 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.3340.013
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0810.355
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.139-0.104
Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.3240.078
Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.8780.342

Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334, ranking 141st on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 90th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Highsmith holds a -0.081 mark that ranks 105th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 156th with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Highsmith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.139 ranks 126th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Highsmith carries a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 138th on the Tour. He ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, while his Par Breakers rate of 20.81% ranks 135th.
  • Highsmith has accumulated 138 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 149th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.62% ranks 154th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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