Joe Highsmith betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Joe Highsmith's 213-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic
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Joe Highsmith finished tied for 17th at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2025, carding four consecutive rounds of 68 for a 12-under total. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.
Highsmith's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|68-68-68-68
|-12
|2024
|MC
|75-68
|+1
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|67-67-70-75
|-1
|2.2
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|13.0
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T6
|68-67-68-68
|-17
|55.0
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|70
|70-68-72-72
|+2
|3.0
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
- Highsmith has averaged 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged 0.342 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.334
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.081
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.139
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.324
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.878
|0.342
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334, ranking 141st on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Highsmith holds a -0.081 mark that ranks 105th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 156th with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Highsmith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.139 ranks 126th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Highsmith carries a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 138th on the Tour. He ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, while his Par Breakers rate of 20.81% ranks 135th.
- Highsmith has accumulated 138 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 149th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.62% ranks 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.