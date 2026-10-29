Jeremy Paul betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Paul is averaging -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.788 in 2026, and he is hitting 64.81% of Greens in Regulation.

Around the green, Paul holds a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.

On the putting surface, Paul is averaging -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00.