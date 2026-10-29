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R1
In Progress

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

T1

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-2
Thru
4*

-2

T1

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-2
Thru
4*

T1

Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
3

-2

T1

USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
3

T3

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

-1

T3

USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

T3

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

-1

T3

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

T3

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

-1

T3

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

T3

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-1
Thru
3

-1

T3

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-1
Thru
3

T3

Christiaan Bezuidenhout
RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-1
Thru
3

-1

T3

RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-1
Thru
3

T3

Jeremy Paul
GER
J. Paul
Tot
-1
Thru
3*

-1

T3

GER
J. Paul
Tot
-1
Thru
3*

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-1
Thru
2*

-1

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-1
Thru
2*

T10

Camilo Villegas
COL
C. Villegas
Tot
E
Thru
4

E

T10

COL
C. Villegas
Tot
E
Thru
4

T10

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
E
Thru
4

E

T10

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
E
Thru
4

T10

Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
E
Thru
3*

E

T10

ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
E
Thru
3*

T10

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
E
Thru
3*

E

T10

DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
E
Thru
3*

T10

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
E
Thru
2

E

T10

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
E
Thru
2

T10

Taylor Pendrith
CAN
T. Pendrith
Tot
E
Thru
2

E

T10

CAN
T. Pendrith
Tot
E
Thru
2
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1H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul makes 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Jeremy Paul makes 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Jeremy Paul finished tied for 25th at 11-under at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2025. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Paul at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Paul's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2564-70-71-68-11

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Paul's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Paul's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda Championship7070-67-74-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3369-67-67-67-14--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT7972-69-72-74-11.244
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-77+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7470-68-76-73+72.600
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-78+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--

Paul's recent performances

  • Paul's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 14-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 Tour appearances.
  • Paul has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Paul has averaged -0.757 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.288-0.296
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.7880.152
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.1500.021
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.548-0.634
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.775-0.757

Paul's advanced stats and rankings

  • Paul is averaging -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.788 in 2026, and he is hitting 64.81% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the green, Paul holds a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Paul is averaging -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00.
  • Paul is breaking par 20.54% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.36%. He has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 192nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
In Progress

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

T1

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-2
Thru
4*

-2

T1

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-2
Thru
4*

T1

Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
3

-2

T1

USA
J. Lower
Tot
-2
Thru
3

T3

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

-1

T3

USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-1
Thru
5

T3

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

-1

T3

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

T3

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*

-1

T3

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-1
Thru
4*
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