Jeremy Paul betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Jeremy Paul makes 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Jeremy Paul finished tied for 25th at 11-under at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2025. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.
Paul's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|64-70-71-68
|-11
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Paul's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|70-67-74
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T79
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|1.244
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|74
|70-68-76-73
|+7
|2.600
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
Paul's recent performances
- Paul's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 14-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 Tour appearances.
- Paul has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.757 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.288
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.788
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.150
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.548
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-1.775
|-0.757
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul is averaging -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.788 in 2026, and he is hitting 64.81% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the green, Paul holds a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Paul is averaging -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00.
- Paul is breaking par 20.54% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.36%. He has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 192nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.