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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda

Hayden Springer hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Hayden Springer has made multiple appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, finishing tied for 45th at 8-under in his most recent visit. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on his previous results.

Latest odds for Springer at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Springer's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4568-67-69-72-8
2024T3869-70-69-69-7

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Springer's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Springer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 38th at 7-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Springer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-68-71-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4371-68-67-66-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2964-69-70-69-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC65-75E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2469-70-67-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-68-71-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--

Springer's recent performances

  • Springer's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
  • He has averaged -0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Springer has averaged 0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.130-0.307
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.124-0.158
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.118-0.100
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.3020.706
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.0700.141

Springer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Springer carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.130 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards reflects solid length off the tee.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.124 this season, and he has hit 68.86% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the greens, Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.118 in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Springer has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.302 this season, averaging 28.76 Putts Per Round.
  • Springer has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 131st on the Tour. He has broken par 25.15% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.20%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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