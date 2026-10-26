Hayden Springer betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Springer carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.130 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards reflects solid length off the tee.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.124 this season, and he has hit 68.86% of Greens in Regulation.

Around the greens, Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.118 in 2026.

On the putting surface, Springer has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.302 this season, averaging 28.76 Putts Per Round.