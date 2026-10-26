Hayden Springer betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Hayden Springer hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Hayden Springer has made multiple appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, finishing tied for 45th at 8-under in his most recent visit. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on his previous results.
Springer's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|68-67-69-72
|-8
|2024
|T38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Springer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 38th at 7-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-68-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|71-68-67-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-68-71-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
- He has averaged -0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.130
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.124
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.118
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.302
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.070
|0.141
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.130 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards reflects solid length off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.124 this season, and he has hit 68.86% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.118 in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Springer has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.302 this season, averaging 28.76 Putts Per Round.
- Springer has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 131st on the Tour. He has broken par 25.15% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.20%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.