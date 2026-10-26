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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Butterfield Bermuda

Harry Higgs sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Harry Higgs heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on a 74th-place finish the last time he completed the event. Defending champion Brian Campbell won the 2025 edition at 20-under.

Latest odds for Higgs at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Harry Higgs's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20257471-68-76-70+1
2023MC70-75+3

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Higgs's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished 74th after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Higgs's best finish at this event is his 74th-place showing in 2025, with his only other recorded appearance resulting in a missed cut in 2023.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Harry Higgs's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4367-66-72-66-13--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6666-71-70-69-8--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6272-68-72-69-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-68-69-67-1339.100
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-68-77-72+816.150
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--

Harry Higgs's recent performances

  • Higgs's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Higgs has averaged 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has averaged -0.239 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Harry Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0760.019
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.204-0.213
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0570.232
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.222-0.277
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.293-0.239

Harry Higgs's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.204 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.41% reflect continued challenges with his iron play this season.
  • Around the greens, Higgs holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.057 in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Higgs carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.222, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37.
  • Higgs has broken par 21.43% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.44%. He has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 184th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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