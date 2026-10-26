Harry Higgs betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.204 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.41% reflect continued challenges with his iron play this season.

Around the greens, Higgs holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.057 in 2026.

On the putting surface, Higgs carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.222, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37.