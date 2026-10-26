Harry Higgs betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Harry Higgs sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Harry Higgs heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on a 74th-place finish the last time he completed the event. Defending champion Brian Campbell won the 2025 edition at 20-under.
Harry Higgs's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|74
|71-68-76-70
|+1
|2023
|MC
|70-75
|+3
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Higgs's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished 74th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Higgs's best finish at this event is his 74th-place showing in 2025, with his only other recorded appearance resulting in a missed cut in 2023.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Harry Higgs's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T43
|67-66-72-66
|-13
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|66-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|72-68-72-69
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-68-77-72
|+8
|16.150
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Harry Higgs's recent performances
- Higgs's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Higgs has averaged 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -0.239 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Harry Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.076
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.204
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.057
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.222
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.293
|-0.239
Harry Higgs's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.204 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.41% reflect continued challenges with his iron play this season.
- Around the greens, Higgs holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.057 in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Higgs carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.222, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37.
- Higgs has broken par 21.43% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.44%. He has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 184th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.