Harry Hall betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Hall's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 104th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall carries a -0.075 mark in 2026, ranking 102nd on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation rate of 64.77% ranks 133rd.

Hall has been a strength around and on the greens in 2026. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.316 ranks 15th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.371 ranks 23rd. He also ranks 10th on the Tour with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.