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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
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E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
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-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
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-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
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-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
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-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
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E
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7H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall sinks 3-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Harry Hall sinks 3-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Harry Hall has made three consecutive appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, with his best result being a tied 10th in 2023. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on his recent form.

Latest odds for Hall at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Hall's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3464-72-67-72-9
2024T3369-71-71-65-8
2023T1067-71-68-65-13

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Hall's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th with a score of 9-under.
  • Hall's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Hall's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1367-68-66-65-18--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2472-68-68-69-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT569-66-64-66-15105
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5167-70-68-68-711.75
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-67-72-69-614
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2973-71-71-74+132.5

Hall's recent performances

  • Hall has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
  • Hall has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hall has averaged 1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.2700.058
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.0750.478
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3160.184
Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3710.324
Average Strokes Gained: Total680.3421.044

Hall's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hall's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 104th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall carries a -0.075 mark in 2026, ranking 102nd on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation rate of 64.77% ranks 133rd.
  • Hall has been a strength around and on the greens in 2026. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.316 ranks 15th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.371 ranks 23rd. He also ranks 10th on the Tour with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
  • Hall ranks 40th on the Tour by breaking par 23.03% of the time, while his Strokes Gained: Total of 0.342 ranks 68th. He has accumulated 733 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 58th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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