Harry Hall betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Harry Hall sinks 3-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Harry Hall has made three consecutive appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, with his best result being a tied 10th in 2023. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on his recent form.
Hall's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|64-72-67-72
|-9
|2024
|T33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|2023
|T10
|67-71-68-65
|-13
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th with a score of 9-under.
- Hall's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|67-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|69-66-64-66
|-15
|105
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|67-70-68-68
|-7
|11.75
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-67-72-69
|-6
|14
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|73-71-71-74
|+1
|32.5
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Hall has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.270
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.075
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.316
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.371
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.342
|1.044
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall carries a -0.075 mark in 2026, ranking 102nd on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation rate of 64.77% ranks 133rd.
- Hall has been a strength around and on the greens in 2026. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.316 ranks 15th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.371 ranks 23rd. He also ranks 10th on the Tour with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
- Hall ranks 40th on the Tour by breaking par 23.03% of the time, while his Strokes Gained: Total of 0.342 ranks 68th. He has accumulated 733 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 58th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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