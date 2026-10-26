Garrick Higgo betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Garrick Higgo hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
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Garrick Higgo returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, teeing off Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Higgo will look to build on a T60 finish at this event in 2024, though recent form has been inconsistent heading into the week.
Higgo's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|2023
|MC
|68-74
|E
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Higgo missed the cut at this event in 2023, finishing at even through two rounds.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|64-76
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|72-68-70-70
|-8
|4.169
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|69-65-75-68
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-67-70-63
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-70-72
|-1
|1.920
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th at 15-under.
- Higgo has averaged -0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -1.125 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.061
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.689
|-1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.207
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.068
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-1.025
|-1.125
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo ranks 108th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgo holds a -0.689 mark that ranks 156th on the Tour. He ranks 159th with a 61.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Higgo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.207 ranks 140th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Higgo has a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 97th on the Tour. He ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.
- Higgo ranks 118th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.27% of holes, and ranks 162nd by breaking par 17.86% of the time.
- He has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 166th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.