Garrick Higgo betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Higgo ranks 108th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 90th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgo holds a -0.689 mark that ranks 156th on the Tour. He ranks 159th with a 61.51% Greens in Regulation rate.

Higgo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.207 ranks 140th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Higgo has a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 97th on the Tour. He ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.

Higgo ranks 118th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.27% of holes, and ranks 162nd by breaking par 17.86% of the time.