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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

Garrick Higgo hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

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Garrick Higgo returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, teeing off Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Higgo will look to build on a T60 finish at this event in 2024, though recent form has been inconsistent heading into the week.

Latest odds for Higgo at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Higgo's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T6070-70-68-75-1
2023MC68-74E

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Higgo missed the cut at this event in 2023, finishing at even through two rounds.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Higgo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC64-76-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-70+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-71+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4872-68-70-70-84.169
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3269-65-75-68-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-67-70-63-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-70-72-11.920

Higgo's recent performances

  • Higgo has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th at 15-under.
  • Higgo has averaged -0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Higgo has averaged -1.125 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.061-0.375
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.689-1.009
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.207-0.352
Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0680.611
Average Strokes Gained: Total153-1.025-1.125

Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgo ranks 108th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 90th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgo holds a -0.689 mark that ranks 156th on the Tour. He ranks 159th with a 61.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Higgo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.207 ranks 140th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Higgo has a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 97th on the Tour. He ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.
  • Higgo ranks 118th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.27% of holes, and ranks 162nd by breaking par 17.86% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 166th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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