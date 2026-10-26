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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 5 at Butterfield Bermuda

Emiliano Grillo's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 5 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Emiliano Grillo returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, teeing off Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on a tie for 65th in his most recent appearance at this event. His best finish here came in 2023, when he posted a tie for fifth at 16-under.

Latest odds for Grillo at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Grillo's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6569-69-71-72-3
2024T3369-67-67-73-8
2023T568-68-67-65-16
2022T3372-65-71-69-7

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Grillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5264-69-74-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4365-69-69-68-13--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-74E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-67-69-70-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT764-67-65-69-1987.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-66-67-69-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2373-70-67-75+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-69-72-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4270-66-73-70-110.000

Grillo's recent performances

  • Grillo has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
  • Grillo has averaged 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Grillo has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0720.224
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2420.913
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.167-0.159
Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.179-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.0320.900

Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Grillo is averaging 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 84th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 130th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Grillo holds a 0.242 mark in 2026, ranking 56th on the Tour. He ranks 69th with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Grillo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.167 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Grillo carries a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 115th on the Tour. He ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18.
  • Grillo ranks 111th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 15.96% in 2026, while his Par Breakers rate of 22.14% places him 86th. He has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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