Emiliano Grillo betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Emiliano Grillo's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 5 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Emiliano Grillo returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, teeing off Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on a tie for 65th in his most recent appearance at this event. His best finish here came in 2023, when he posted a tie for fifth at 16-under.
Grillo's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|2024
|T33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|2023
|T5
|68-68-67-65
|-16
|2022
|T33
|72-65-71-69
|-7
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|64-69-74
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T43
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|64-67-65-69
|-19
|87.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-70-67-75
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-69-72-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|70-66-73-70
|-1
|10.000
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
- Grillo has averaged 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.072
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.242
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.167
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.179
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.032
|0.900
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo is averaging 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 84th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Grillo holds a 0.242 mark in 2026, ranking 56th on the Tour. He ranks 69th with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Grillo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.167 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Grillo carries a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 115th on the Tour. He ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18.
- Grillo ranks 111th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 15.96% in 2026, while his Par Breakers rate of 22.14% places him 86th. He has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.