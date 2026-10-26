Eli Ortego betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA Tour flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA Tour)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Eli Ortego tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Ortego looks to make his mark at the event as he heads to Vallarta with no prior history at this tournament.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- Ortego has no prior history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Eli Ortego's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|Mexico Championship presented by Scotia Wealth Management
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|KIA Open de Ecuador presentado por Diners Club
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
Eli Ortego's recent performances
- Across his three most recent events, Ortego has missed the cut in each, with scores ranging from 1-over to 1-under through two rounds.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ortego as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.