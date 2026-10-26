David Ford betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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David Ford reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah
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David Ford makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Ford arrives in Vallarta looking to build on a season that has shown flashes of promise, headlined by a tied for third finish at the Bank of Utah Championship.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- Ford has no recorded appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
David Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|72-64-68
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-67-65-64
|-23
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|68-73-72-73
|-2
|5.0
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-70-78-67
|E
|8.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-69-69
|-10
|29.0
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|22.3
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
David Ford's recent performances
- Ford has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
- Ford has averaged 0.595 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 0.289 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
David Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.446
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.149
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.328
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.155
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|0.421
|0.289
David Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford is averaging 0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 306.6 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at 0.149 in 2026, and he is hitting 67.13% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Ford is averaging -0.328 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Ford is averaging 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69 in 2026.
- Ford has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 154th on the Tour. He is breaking par 23.15% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.