PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
7H AGO

David Ford betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

David Ford reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

David Ford makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Ford arrives in Vallarta looking to build on a season that has shown flashes of promise, headlined by a tied for third finish at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Ford at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • Ford has no recorded appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

David Ford's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2572-64-68-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT365-67-65-64-23--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-72E--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5968-73-72-73-25.0
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-69+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-70-78-67E8.5
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-69-69-1029.0
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3272-70-69-67-622.3
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--

David Ford's recent performances

  • Ford has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
  • Ford has averaged 0.595 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ford has averaged 0.289 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

David Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.4460.595
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.149-0.403
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.328-0.311
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1550.408
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.4210.289

David Ford's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ford is averaging 0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 306.6 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at 0.149 in 2026, and he is hitting 67.13% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the greens, Ford is averaging -0.328 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Ford is averaging 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69 in 2026.
  • Ford has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 154th on the Tour. He is breaking par 23.15% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
7H AGO
Dylan Wu betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Zecheng Dou betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW